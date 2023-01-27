Moses Double-Double Helps Port Allegany Girls Top Kane; Chambers, Austin-Keech Have Career-Highs; Moniteau Pulls Away from Keystone

Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Late Snelick Layup Gives St. Marys Girls Win; Clearfield, Port Win Closes Ones; Punxsy Takes Control of D9 League
DUBOIS, Pa. – Jayssa Snelick’s layup with 28.5 seconds left lifted visiting St. Marys to a 37-34 win over DuBois Central Catholic in AML South action. The layup gave the Lady Dutch a 36-34 lead, and Jessy Frank missed a 3-pointer from in front of her bench with under 10 seconds to go for DCC before Izzy Catalone made it a 3-point game with a free throw with three seconds left.
d9and10sports.com
Chuzie Sets Girls’ Wins Mark at Prep/Villa; Slippery Rock, Franklin Notch Overtime Wins Jan. 30, 2023
FAIRVIEW, Pa. – Doug Chuzie notched career win No. 267, the most in Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria girls’ basketball history, in a 61-31 win over Fairview. Lena Walz had a monster first quarter for the Ramblers, scoring 14 of her 21 points in the first eight minutes as the Ramblers built a 25-8 lead.
d9and10sports.com
Another Successful Pink Game as DuBois/Brockway Girls Raise Over 10K; Lady Beavers Win Clash; Moniteau Girls, Brockway Boys Also Get Victories
BROCKWAY, Pa. – On a day that was all about money raised for the Hahne Cancer Center and Penn Highlands DuBois, visiting DuBois took it to Brockway, 42-12. It was 20-10 Lady Beavers at the half before they outscored the Lady Rovers 22-2 in the second half including 12-0 in the fourth quarter.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Cambridge Springs at Maplewood Girls’ Basketball via MHS Media
GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Watch live as Cambridge Springs takes on Maplewood in a battle of the top two teams in Region 2. Andy Close has the call on Maplewood’s media online YouTube channel, MHS media.
d9and10sports.com
Rally Time: Maplewood Erases 9-Point Halftime Deficit to Beat Cambridge Springs, Take Control of Region 2
GUYS MILLS, Pa .- Madison O’Hara saved the best for last. O’Hara’s bucket with 42 seconds to play, her only points of the game, broke a 28-all tie and ultimately lifted Maplewood to a 30-29 win over Cambridge Springs in a showdown of the top two teams in Region 2.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Team With MHS Media for Cambridge Springs at Maplewood Girls’ Basketball Broadcast
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network and MHS Media, Maplewood High School’s YouTube channel, are teaming up to broadcast the Cambridge Springs at Maplewood girls’ basketball game on Monday, Jan. 30. MHS Media’s YouTube channel will be providing the live stream, with Andy Close on the...
d9and10sports.com
St. Marys Grad Schenider Has Overcome Adversity to Become a Star at Pitt-Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. – Nate Schneider has taken the road less traveled to becoming one of the top players in Division III basketball. The former St. Marys Area High School standout began his academic and athletic career at Penn State Behrend for two years before transferring to Pitt-Bradford. Along the...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Releases Class 2A, 3A Team Wrestling Brackets Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 released the 2023 Class 2A and 3A team wrestling brackets Saturday. Twelve teams will compete in the Class 2A tournament, which will see first round action at various locations on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with the remainder of the tournament at Sharon High School on Saturday, Feb. 4.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Otto-Eldred/Redbank Valley Girls Showdown
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the District 9 girls basketball showdown between Redbank Valley and Otto-Eldred Saturday afternoon. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call from Redbank Valley as the 16-1 Bulldogs host the 15-1 Terrors. The game will be available on...
explorejeffersonpa.com
EXPIRED – WEATHER ALERT: Freezing Drizzle, Light Glaze of Ice Expected for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Freezing drizzle, light glaze of ice possibly mixed with snow is forecasted for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh has issued the...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
wellsvillesun.com
“Out of Control” Blaze at Eldred Pa American Legion, GALLERY of the scene
A fire broke out today at the landmark American Legion hall in Eldred, Pennsylvania. The iconic ‘red, white, and blue’ roof ablaze, reports are the fire is likely to totally destroy the building.
wnynewsnow.com
Fundraiser Launched Following Tragic Wrong-Way Crash
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser has been launched to help raise money for a Jamestown couple following a tragic wrong-way vehicle collision on I-86 over the weekend. Todd and Sandra Town were traveling on Interstate-86 just past exit 12 in Jamestown around 6 p.m. Saturday when...
nyspnews.com
Double fatal collision on I-86
On January 28, 2023, at approximately 6:00 P.M., Troopers out SP Jamestown responded to I-86, west bound lane between exits 12 and 13 in the town of Ellicott for a vehicle collision. Investigation determined that a 2009 Toyota Camry, operated by Mathew A. Berry, 30 of Randolph, NY was traveling east bound (wrong way) in the west bound lane on the I-86 without head lights. An approaching 2019 Ram 1500 was traveling west bound and struck the Camry head on. *The Ram deflected into the right driving lane and was struck by a 2020 Freightliner that was traveling west bound.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
Community in shock as Greensburg police chief's apparent double life is exposed
It wasn’t a major arrest, but one that can make a small difference in a community. Shawn Denning got a tip Aug. 10 and the next day staked out Spring Avenue in Greensburg, eyes peeled for a blue Chevrolet Colorado. The driver had a few bundles of heroin, according to the criminal complaint Denning would file Jan. 5 after the suspect apparently decided not to cooperate with authorities on future narcotics investigations.
explore venango
Man Shot and Killed in Clarion County
LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One man is dead and another is in custody following an altercation in Limestone Township early Sunday morning. Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened Sunday around 4:52 a.m. when 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, entered 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer‘s Sandy Flat Road residence.
erienewsnow.com
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
nyspnews.com
Freedom dispute leads to arrest of local woman
On January 26, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Abigail C. Klink, 25, of Freedom, NY, for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree and Harassment 2nd Degree. Troopers investigating an altercation which occurred at a business on State Route 98 in the hamlet of Sandusky, town of Freedom, determined Klink had damaged property belonging to another person during the dispute.
