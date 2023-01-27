Yale’s track and field teams headed to Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday to face two of their biggest rivals — Harvard University and Princeton University. Princeton placed first in both the men’s and women’s competition, with the men scoring 159 points and the women coming in with 149. Harvard’s men and women both finished in the middle of the pack, scoring 107 in the men’s division and 127 in the women’s. Both Eli teams brought home third, with both men and women scoring an even 70 on the day.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO