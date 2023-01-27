ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

TRACK AND FIELD: Bulldog teams takes third at HYP

Yale’s track and field teams headed to Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday to face two of their biggest rivals — Harvard University and Princeton University. Princeton placed first in both the men’s and women’s competition, with the men scoring 159 points and the women coming in with 149. Harvard’s men and women both finished in the middle of the pack, scoring 107 in the men’s division and 127 in the women’s. Both Eli teams brought home third, with both men and women scoring an even 70 on the day.
Yale Daily News

Arjun Venkatesh to lead emergency medicine at Yale

Effective March 1, 2023, Arjun Venkatesh MED ’14 will become the new face of emergency medicine at Yale. As the new chair of the Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and chief of emergency medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital, Venkatesh’s goals for the program focus a patient-centered approach and an effort to create an equitable environment for all.
Yale Daily News

New Haveners mourn Tyre Nichols, challenge police violence

Dozens of New Haven residents gathered on the Green Sunday evening to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and to call on the city to better prevent police violence. The rally, organized by the Connecticut branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, was in response to...
Yale Daily News

Community leaders link police violence against Tyre Nichols and Randy Cox

Black political and religious leaders held a press conference on Saturday to mourn the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police and linked the incident to Randy Cox’s paralyzation by New Haven Police. The gathering — held at First Calvary Baptist Church — was organized by frequent police critic...
Yale Daily News

New Haven creates new office to equitably address climate change

A new city department aims to promote energy efficiency, conservation efforts and investment in clean energy for residential and public spaces alike. Last month, Mayor Justin Elicker officially established the Office of Climate and Sustainability, which will be headed by executive director and former alder Steve Winter ’11. Funded by federal American Rescue Plan allocations, this new office is a part of the Elicker administration’s long-term goal to effectively address the ongoing climate crisis.
