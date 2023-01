First published in the Jan. 26 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The 58th Pasadena Showcase House of Design hosted its annual Empty House Party, celebrating the night before renovations begin at the Stewart House. The exclusive party included French fare and hosted spirits. More than 30 designers were on hand to present their forward-thinking design concepts as guests strolled through the grand colonial estate.

