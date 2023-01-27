Read full article on original website
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens southwest Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is doubling down on the Charlotte market. Franchisees David Froman and Todd Guear will open a 1,400-square-foot restaurant on Saturday at the Shoppes of Madison Place. That center is at 2040 Freeman Park Drive in southwest Charlotte. This marks the second location for...
OMB breaks ground on Ballantyne brewery
CHARLOTTE – Olde Mecklenburg Brewery has officially broken ground on its Ballantyne location, according to Northwood Office. The brewery, which is expected to open in early 2024, will include about 14,000 square feet of indoor space, a 7,000-square-foot patio dining area and a mezzanine balcony, family zone and playground.
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.
Gas leak prompts road closures in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A gas leak has prompted a road closure Monday afternoon in Concord, Concord Police said Monday. Drivers were encouraged to avoid Poplar Tent Road and Stagecoach Road due to a line rupture on Rock Hill Church Road. No time has been given for a resolution to the line rupture. […]
Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection
CHARLOTTE — Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night, performing stunts and burnouts. Channel 9 viewer video taken from the JW Marriott Hotel near South Caldwell Street shows dozens of cars burning out and people blocking the intersection. Police had to use on-coming lanes to try to get to the scene, causing the crowd to scatter. Traffic was backed up for several blocks while the intersection was being blocked.
Birkdale Golf Club temporarily closes to make way for $65M development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A $65 million project that will add apartments, commercial space and a hotel in Huntersville is underway. Work on Birkdale Place has temporarily shuttered Birkdale Golf Club, with utilities and site work ongoing. The development is located within the golf club’s 185-acre footprint. “The community...
Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:56 a.m., finding a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and the victim. MEDIC pronounced 47-year-old Freddy Kasongo deceased on the scene. The...
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 29th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, January 29th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Novant Health program connects clinic patients to food
CHARLOTTE – Novant Health is rolling out a new campaign that helps connect neighbors to nourishing food. Novant Health has been screening patients who visit clinics for food insecurity since January 2022. Through Novant Health Nourishes, patients who screen positive will be offered help in accessing resources and in urgent cases, an emergency pack with a four-day supply of food.
No one hurt after part of Concord home destroyed in fire, officials say
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department is investigating a fire that partly destroyed a home Sunday night. The fire started after 8 p.m. at a home along Concord Parkway North, just north of the Sonic Drive-In. When crews arrived, flames were shooting out half of the home. Officials...
Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County
Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022.
US wine industry has a young people problem, report shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new report shows a grim reality for the American wine industry, and if something doesn't change soon, it could spell disaster for winemakers and advertisers. American winemakers have an old people problem. Let's connect the dots. A new report found wine is only growing with...
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
City of Gastonia names new police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — The City of Gastonia has a new police chief. The town announced Friday that Interim Police Chief Trent Conard is now the permanent Chief of the Gastonia Police Department. Conard is taking over for Travis Brittain, who announced his retirement in September. Conrad joined the GPD...
Investigation underway after firefighters respond to house fire in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It took 30 firefighters to put out an east Charlotte house fire on Saturday. According to a tweet, the Charlotte Fire Department received a call about a working structure fire around 1:19 p.m. on Saturday afternoon along Running Lane Road off of Gaynelle Drive. Responding firefighters went...
5 Hyundais stolen in 1-mile radius in past week, CMPD reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five of six vehicles that were stolen in a 1-mile radius over the last week in University City were Hyundais, police reports show, as the viral TikTok "Kia Challenge" has resulted in a spike of vehicles nationwide. Police reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte show six vehicles...
Charlotte, NC Getting A New Restaurant With Rooftop Bar
Axios says that Charlotte’s South End will soon have a new place to wind down after work. State of Confusion is a popular restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It’s known for its expansive menu, cocktails, and family-friendly environment. From the same owners as STIR in South End, State of...
