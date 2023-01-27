ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Dixon Public Works Being Restructured, With Hire of Temporary Assistant Public Works Director, to Meet Challenges and Projects on the Horizon

By Tim Lee
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Dixon Habitat for Humanity Accepting Applications for 2023 Project

The Dixon Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for their 2023 project. Applications can be picked up at the Post House Community Center, Lee County Council on Aging at 100 West Second Street in Dixon. The Council is on the lower level. All completed applications must be returned to Dixon...
DIXON, IL
New Lee County Sheriff Says Going from Dixon PD to the County is Like Night and Day, Staffing a Major Safety Concern

No matter how much training a person may go through, the first time doing the job by themselves can still feel like you are flying on a wing and a prayer. Over the past couple of months, New Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan has felt that way. He said going from the Dixon Police Department to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is like night and day.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert

The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
PRINCETON, IL
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally

Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
ROCK FALLS, IL
Stupor Bowl Deadline Extended to Friday, February 3

Organizers with the Stupor Bowl in Dixon says several teams need more time to enter, so they have extended the entry deadline to Friday, Feb. 3. The big event starts at 9:00 a.m. on Sat. Feb. 11, 2023, at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. Simplified entry fees: $150 for nonprofits...
Gina Ellis

Gina Ellis, age 36, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling. Gina was born on August 20, 1986 in Sterling the daughter of Ervin and Jill (Siperly) Cornstubble. She married Adam Ellis on June 5, 2009. He preceded her in death in 2015. Gina was employed as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed artwork and collecting rocks.
STERLING, IL
Beulah Sanders

Beulah L. Sanders, age 88, died peacefully and surrounded by family and friends at her Home Sunday, January 29th, 2024. Beulah was born on May 3rd, 1934 in Sterling Illinois, The Daughter of William and Iness (Sheley) Hemminger. She was proudly employed as a CNA for many years and also at Self Help Enterprise. She was Baptized and a member of Liberty Baptist church in Rock Falls. She loved when family and friends would stop by to Chat and tell Stories Especially when they brought her Tomatoes, as she loved Canning and Gardening. Beulah loved Roses and Angels. She Loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
ROCK FALLS, IL

