Dixon Public Works Being Restructured, With Hire of Temporary Assistant Public Works Director, to Meet Challenges and Projects on the Horizon

Dixon Habitat for Humanity Accepting Applications for 2023 Project
The Dixon Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for their 2023 project. Applications can be picked up at the Post House Community Center, Lee County Council on Aging at 100 West Second Street in Dixon. The Council is on the lower level. All completed applications must be returned to Dixon...
New Lee County Sheriff Says Going from Dixon PD to the County is Like Night and Day, Staffing a Major Safety Concern
No matter how much training a person may go through, the first time doing the job by themselves can still feel like you are flying on a wing and a prayer. Over the past couple of months, New Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan has felt that way. He said going from the Dixon Police Department to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is like night and day.
Due to Higher Gas Prices, Several Dixon Departments Needed to Shuffle Funds Around to Pay for It
When you drive to the gas station and put fuel into your vehicle, you feel the pinch of inflation. Just imagine how much of a bite those fuel costs may take out of your budget when you have several vehicles that need to have full fuel tanks. At the most...
Dixon Police Asks Citizens to be Respectful and Do Not Block the Streets Trying to Get Into the New Dunkins
The Dixon Police Department says they too enjoy the new Dunkin store on North Galena, but they are asking drivers to please be respectful when visiting our new business!. The Department says they have received reports of people stopping on Galena Avenue waiting to get into the drive thru which is blocking side streets and people’s driveways.
Purchase Your River Country 101.7 Listener Appreciation Party T-Shirt Today
The 2023 Listener Appreciation Party will be held on Thursday, March 23rd at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. River Country 101.7 is selling Listener Appreciation Party T-Shirts. They cost $20. To purchase your T-shirt, click HERE.
Enrollment at Sauk Valley College is Up Everywhere, But Not Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
During the most recent Sauk Valley Community College Board of Trustees meeting, the members looked at several of the figures moving forward for the school. Most were very impressed with the first class of cadets at the new Police Academy. This includes School President, Dr. David Hellmich. The trustees were...
Bureau County Fair in Princeton Announces its 2023 Country Concert
The Bureau County Fair in Princeton has officially announced their entertainment for this year’s Fair. On Thursday, August 24th, it’s multi platinum Nashville recording artist Josh Turner with special guest Sara Evans. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 3rd at 10am at www.bureaucountyfair.com.
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
Local Sports Scoreboard- Dixon Girls Bowling Beats Dakota, Sterling Bowling Finishes 4th at WB6 Meet
Western Big 6 Tournament- 1. Geneseo 4967 2. United Township 4887 4. Sterling 4802. West Carroll 50 Pearl City 49 (OT)
Police Investigate a Suspicious Vehicle, Rock Falls Man Arrested on Several Charges and Outstanding Warrants
Sterling Police say that just after 2:30 in the afternoon on Friday January 27, they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to the 800 block of East 2nd Street. Following an investigation, officers arrested 23-year-old Daveon Lucas of Rock Falls. Lucus was charged with Driving While...
Stupor Bowl Deadline Extended to Friday, February 3
Organizers with the Stupor Bowl in Dixon says several teams need more time to enter, so they have extended the entry deadline to Friday, Feb. 3. The big event starts at 9:00 a.m. on Sat. Feb. 11, 2023, at Reagan Middle School in Dixon. Simplified entry fees: $150 for nonprofits...
Dixon High School Set to Induct Another Class Into Its Athletic Hall of Fame This Saturday
The Dixon High School Athletic Hall of Fame will hold its annual induction ceremony this Saturday afternoon, February 4, at 1:00 PM at the Post House Ballroom in Dixon. Later that evening, the inductees will be honored and recognized at the Dixon Dukes varsity basketball home game vs. DeKalb at Lancaster Gym at approximately 6:30 PM.
Gina Ellis
Gina Ellis, age 36, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling. Gina was born on August 20, 1986 in Sterling the daughter of Ervin and Jill (Siperly) Cornstubble. She married Adam Ellis on June 5, 2009. He preceded her in death in 2015. Gina was employed as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed artwork and collecting rocks.
Beulah Sanders
Beulah L. Sanders, age 88, died peacefully and surrounded by family and friends at her Home Sunday, January 29th, 2024. Beulah was born on May 3rd, 1934 in Sterling Illinois, The Daughter of William and Iness (Sheley) Hemminger. She was proudly employed as a CNA for many years and also at Self Help Enterprise. She was Baptized and a member of Liberty Baptist church in Rock Falls. She loved when family and friends would stop by to Chat and tell Stories Especially when they brought her Tomatoes, as she loved Canning and Gardening. Beulah loved Roses and Angels. She Loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
