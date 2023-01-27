Dixon Public Works Being Restructured, With Hire of Temporary Assistant Public Works Director, to Meet Challenges and Projects on the Horizon

Beulah L. Sanders, age 88, died peacefully and surrounded by family and friends at her Home Sunday, January 29th, 2024. Beulah was born on May 3rd, 1934 in Sterling Illinois, The Daughter of William and Iness (Sheley) Hemminger. She was proudly employed as a CNA for many years and also at Self Help Enterprise. She was Baptized and a member of Liberty Baptist church in Rock Falls. She loved when family and friends would stop by to Chat and tell Stories Especially when they brought her Tomatoes, as she loved Canning and Gardening. Beulah loved Roses and Angels. She Loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

