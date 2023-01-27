ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

FOX Sports

Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up

On this Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Why is this the case?. The Boilers have a generational big man in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Zach Edey leads No. 1 Purdue past Michigan State

Zach Edey scores a career-high 38 points and grabs 13 rebounds in Purdue's 77-61 win over Michigan State. The top ranked Boilers took on Michigan State for the second time in two weeks. Last time out, Zach Edey had a career night at the Breslin Center scoring 32 points and grabbing 17 boards.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Illinois Fighting Illini football: Projected 2023 spring depth chart

CHAMPAIGN — With class at the University of Illinois starting earlier this month, Illinois football’s spring roster is set. The Illini lost several key pieces from a breakthrough 2022 bowl season — including All-American running back Chase Brown and All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon — as well as starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, All-Big Ten offensive linemen Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom and All-Big Ten safeties Sydney Brown and Quan Martin.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Headband here to stay?

WCIA — In episode 176 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 61-51 win on the road against Wisconsin. They go over what went right for the Illini, how defense played a key role, and the fight Illinois had to pull off the win. Listen here: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/wfSrGvUxYwb
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WLFI.com

Law enforcement reacts to footage of Tyre Nichols' beating

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker felt the need to release a public statement after Friday's release of body camera footage from the beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in Memphis because, as he said, "Bad cops get good cops killed." West Lafayette...
FRANKFORT, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)

In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
PEORIA, IL
tourcounsel.com

Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
PEORIA, IL
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express

Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
ILLINOIS STATE
WLFI.com

Purdue Farm Stress Team increases resources available for farmers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Farm Stress Team is continuing to expand the amount of resources they provide farmers. The team is currently made up of over 20 extension educators. One of those members is Co-Leader and Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences Educator, Angela Sorg. “So...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Lieutenant Gov. visits Shine On University

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Shine On University in Lafayette Saturday. Shine On University provides life-skills education for adults with special needs. "We're a family here," Executive Director Roxanne Logan said. "It's not every job you can come to and get hugs when you first...
LAFAYETTE, IN
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

Go for flavor-packed Southern food at Neil St. Blues

When I saw seared scallops on the Restaurant Week menu for Neil St. Blues, I was so pumped. Neil St. Blues is known for their big portions of soul food like the Yardbird fried chicken sandwich, shrimp po boy, jambalaya, and gumbo, but for Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week 2023 celebration, Neil St. Blues created three special, not-usually-on-the-menu dishes, all of which sounded appetizing.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville man recovering after weekend shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend. Danville Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Seminary and Porter Streets. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim; they found the […]
DANVILLE, IL

