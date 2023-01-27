Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Nebraska looks to turn corner against surging Illinois
When Illinois visited Nebraska three weeks ago, the Cornhuskers owned a slightly better Big Ten record than the Illini. In
FOX Sports
Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up
On this Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Why is this the case?. The Boilers have a generational big man in...
WLFI.com
Zach Edey leads No. 1 Purdue past Michigan State
Zach Edey scores a career-high 38 points and grabs 13 rebounds in Purdue's 77-61 win over Michigan State. The top ranked Boilers took on Michigan State for the second time in two weeks. Last time out, Zach Edey had a career night at the Breslin Center scoring 32 points and grabbing 17 boards.
247Sports
Illinois Fighting Illini football: Projected 2023 spring depth chart
CHAMPAIGN — With class at the University of Illinois starting earlier this month, Illinois football’s spring roster is set. The Illini lost several key pieces from a breakthrough 2022 bowl season — including All-American running back Chase Brown and All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon — as well as starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, All-Big Ten offensive linemen Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom and All-Big Ten safeties Sydney Brown and Quan Martin.
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Headband here to stay?
WCIA — In episode 176 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 61-51 win on the road against Wisconsin. They go over what went right for the Illini, how defense played a key role, and the fight Illinois had to pull off the win. Listen here: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/wfSrGvUxYwb
Back on the sideline: former Schlarman champion coach Keith Peoples returns to lead boys team
DANVILLE (WCIA) — Keith Peoples is no stranger to winning, with two high school state championships under his belt, plus five at the junior high level, the Schlarman boys basketball head coach is taking on his next challenge. “We want to win a state championship, but we understand it’s a process and it’s not going […]
channel1450.com
Certa’s Thirty Isn’t Enough Against Pleasant Plains
Cole Certa scored 30 points but the Cardinals had four starters in double figures including Zach Powell with 21 and Cooper Evan Houser with 19. Pleasant Plains beat Bloomington Central Catholic 79-65 on Saturday afternoon in non conference action.
WLFI.com
Law enforcement reacts to footage of Tyre Nichols' beating
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker felt the need to release a public statement after Friday's release of body camera footage from the beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop in Memphis because, as he said, "Bad cops get good cops killed." West Lafayette...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: Wonderdog (Now In Peoria!)
In case you haven’t heard, they had a fire at the East Peoria location and while that is being remodeled, they’ve moved into this location off of Knoxville. Here’s some photos from the PJ Star and a recent, “You Gotta Eat” segment. Let’s go in...
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
WLFI.com
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express
Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
WLFI.com
Purdue Farm Stress Team increases resources available for farmers
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue Farm Stress Team is continuing to expand the amount of resources they provide farmers. The team is currently made up of over 20 extension educators. One of those members is Co-Leader and Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences Educator, Angela Sorg. “So...
WLFI.com
Lieutenant Gov. visits Shine On University
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Shine On University in Lafayette Saturday. Shine On University provides life-skills education for adults with special needs. "We're a family here," Executive Director Roxanne Logan said. "It's not every job you can come to and get hugs when you first...
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
WLFI.com
McAllister Winter Market returns through beginning of spring
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It was unclear if the McAllister Winter Market would be coming back in the year 2023, but it was recently announced you can attend three more before spring. The first market back in November 2022 had only a couple vendors, but each market held...
smilepolitely.com
Go for flavor-packed Southern food at Neil St. Blues
When I saw seared scallops on the Restaurant Week menu for Neil St. Blues, I was so pumped. Neil St. Blues is known for their big portions of soul food like the Yardbird fried chicken sandwich, shrimp po boy, jambalaya, and gumbo, but for Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week 2023 celebration, Neil St. Blues created three special, not-usually-on-the-menu dishes, all of which sounded appetizing.
Danville man recovering after weekend shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old Danville man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot over the weekend. Danville Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Seminary and Porter Streets. Officers were dispatched to that location at 7 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim; they found the […]
