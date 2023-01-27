Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Chargers to square off with No. 1 Twin Lakes in sectional opener
It’s been a learning year for the young North Montgomery girls basketball team. The Chargers concluded the regular season with a record of 3-20 and will now get ready to open up Class 3A Sectional play on Tuesday at Benton Central. The loaded sectional did the Chargers no favors as they will have their hands full with the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A in the 23-0 Twin Lakes Indians.
Journal Review
Mounties ready for tough sectional opener
The girls basketball post-season officially gets underway on Tuesday across the state of Indiana. For the Southmont Mounties they’re all set to open up play in the Class 2A Sectional 44 at Greencastle. South ended the regular season with a 11-10 overall record, a two win improvement over last season.
Journal Review
Chargers snap lengthy skid with homecoming victory over Red Ramblers
ATT 4 4 7 11— 26 NM 15 17 13 16 — 61 FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Carter Helms 2-3 0-0 5, Gage Greeson 3-6 3-3 8, Dane Goris 0-0 1-2 1, Kyle Stamper 1-2 1-3 3, Greyson Skeels 0-2 0-0 0, Caleb Crowder 2-3 0-0 6, Jackson Piper 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Mandeville 2-7 0-0 4; Totals 10-23 5-8 26.
Journal Review
Little Giants grind out another NCAC win
Kenyon (7-3, 0-11 NCAC): Anthony Testa 6-10 0-0 15, Gefen Bar-Cohen 7-9 0-0 16, Nick Nelson 4-10 2-3 10, Drew Valentino 3-6 0-2 6, Alex Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Peter Haas 3-4 3-4 10, Nick Lewis 3-5 0-0 7, Jackson Kennedy 2-7 0-0 5, Polivas Cereska 0-1 0-0 0 Totals 27-52 10-17 69.
Journal Review
Sectional Wrestling: 22 area wrestlers qualify for next week’s Regional
A total of 22 area wrestlers will continued their seasons on Saturday as all four area schools opened up the post-season at Crawfordsville in the sectional. Southmont led the way with eight wrestlers advancing to next week’s Regional at North Montgomery. Both Fountain Central and North Montgomery had five wrestlers qualify while Crawfordsville advanced four of their own.
FOX Sports
Power Rankings: Purdue in command, Illinois quietly heating up
On this Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, it's time to make a proclamation: The Purdue Boilermakers give the Big Ten its strongest opportunity in some time to win the league's first national championship since Michigan State in 2000. Why is this the case?. The Boilers have a generational big man in...
Nebraska Basketball: Why Purdue can thank the Huskers for their top ranking
The Nebraska basketball team’s season might be spiraling into the ground, but there is at least one good thing they can make a claim on. That’s the fact that the Huskers played a very real role in the Purdue Boilermakers rise to the top of the Top 25 rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue adds commitment from under-the-radar WR in class of 2023
Purdue added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday evening. The Boilermakers earned a commitment from 3-star receiver Arhmad Branch. Purdue offered him a scholarship earlier this month. Here’s his announcement:. Purdue is the only major scholarship offer that Branch received during his recruitment. He attends...
Journal Review
Noah Edward Boswell
Noah Edward Boswell, 24, of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2023, from injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born Sept. 17, 1998, at Greencastle, to Delbert “Ed” and Debra “Debbie” (Dufner) Boswell. He was a 2017 graduate of Southmont High School, where he...
Journal Review
Dallas Roberts
Dallas Roberts of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 29, 2023, at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. He was 80. Dallas worked at RR Donnelley for over 40 years, retiring in Nov. 2007. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a member of Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid car enthusiast that collected hot rod magazines.
Journal Review
Margaret B. McClure
Margaret B. McClure, 90, of Crawfordsville passed away Jan. 20, 2023, at Signature Health/Parkwood in Lebanon. She was born July 3, 1932, at Crawfordsville, to Frank and Helen Biggs. She married James McClure. He passed away April 3, 2021. She had been an employee of AT&T for 35 years. Surviving...
Journal Review
Paul Allen Redman
Paul Allen Redman passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home. He was born Jan. 13, 1982, to Dennis Redman and Diane (Howard) Deckard in Lafayette. Paul was a graduate of Southmont High School, Class of 2000 and ITT in 2002 with an associate’s degree in HVAC. He worked at Bassett Heating & Air, previously working at Vasey Heating & Air for eight years and ARS Heating & Air for over three years. Paul also worked part-time with Lifeline Music as a DJ.
Off-road vehicle accident leaves Martinsville man dead
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that left a Martinsville man dead in Morgan County.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
clintoncountydailynews.com
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, near the campus of Purdue University. So what’s on the menu? Fried chicken sandwiches, […]
bloomingtonian.com
Martinsville, Indiana fire destroys residence Sunday night as crews lack water
A lack of available water stymied firefighters after a report of a residence fire in the 3000 block of Lower Patton Road in Martinsville, Sunday, January 29, 2023. The fire was extinguished after two hours. Here is the text of a post from the City of Martinsville Fire Department’s Facebook...
News Now Warsaw
Gasbuddy says lowest price for gas in Indiana is $2.84 per gallon
WARSAW — The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Sullivan, where you can fill up for $2.84 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. The average price of gas across the state is $3.34 per gallon, which is below the national average of $3.49. The lowest prices in...
