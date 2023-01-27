Read full article on original website
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck and injured on I-83 on ramp in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian is injured after being hit in Lower Allen Township. Officials say police were dispatched to the an area near Carlisle Road and the I-83 southbound on ramp around 7:20 a.m. One person was taken to a local hospital. This is a developing...
Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing teen. Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams was last seen on January 6, when she ran away from home, located on the 900 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Police. Williams is believed to be in the...
Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash
A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say man was killed in crash in Franklin County
A man was killed in a crash on Friday in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. PSP identified the victim as Brandon J. Rock, 43, of Waynesboro. Police said the other...
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. Northwest Regional police said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market Street...
Lebanon County Man Dies Days After Being Hit Outside Harrisburg Walmart
A 39-year-old Palmyra man has died three days after he was struck by a car outside of a Walmart in Harrisburg, authorities say. Pritesh Patel died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident on Monday, Jan. 30, the Swatara police announced that afternoon.Patel was struck on Route 322…
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash
Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
Fire breaks out at Mulberry Street encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out at a fortified encampment in Harrisburg over the weekend. Firefighters began battling the blaze under the Mulberry Street Bridge around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Crews operated for about 45 minutes. The fire came a week after the city ordered residents to...
WGAL
Harrisburg councilman has armed confrontation with would-be burglar
A Harrisburg councilman had an armed confrontation with a potential burglar at his nonprofit over the weekend, and it was caught on camera. Now Ralph Rodriguez is trying to help the young man after they connected through social media. Rodriguez said he's trying to create a positive outcome to the...
local21news.com
Unconscious person saved from carbon monoxide emergency in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One individual is alive thanks to the quick action taken by fire crews in Dover Township. According to Dover Township Fire Department, the incident happened on Thursday at around 5:09 p.m. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they discovered one unconscious person in...
WGAL
Man dies in Franklin County crash
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Waynesboro man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash. The crash was at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. According to state police, 43-year-old Brandon J. Rock was killed. They say the other driver suffered minor...
WGAL
Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County
CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
abc27.com
York County individual saved from carbon monoxide poisoning
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is currently in the hospital after quick, life-saving measures were taken after they were overcome by carbon monoxide in York County on Friday Jan. 27. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, officials overheard a medical call around 5:10 p.m. from the township...
abc27.com
Suspected DUI driver injures 4 in Lancaster County crash
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old was arrested after being suspected of being under the influence in a crash that injured four in Lancaster County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, they responded to a crash in the area of Beaver Valley Pike and Brenneman Road in the township. Four people between the ages of 79 and 84 and the 18-year-old were taken to Lancaster General Hospital for their injuries.
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Franklin County
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.
Could a Wawa be coming to Dauphin County? Convenience store chain is eyeing possible spot
It’s in the early stages, but Wawa wants to open a store in Swatara Township. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss’s Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a store with fueling stations.
