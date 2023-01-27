ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

PennLive.com

Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash

A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash

Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Fire breaks out at Mulberry Street encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out at a fortified encampment in Harrisburg over the weekend. Firefighters began battling the blaze under the Mulberry Street Bridge around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Crews operated for about 45 minutes. The fire came a week after the city ordered residents to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg councilman has armed confrontation with would-be burglar

A Harrisburg councilman had an armed confrontation with a potential burglar at his nonprofit over the weekend, and it was caught on camera. Now Ralph Rodriguez is trying to help the young man after they connected through social media. Rodriguez said he's trying to create a positive outcome to the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man dies in Franklin County crash

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Waynesboro man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash. The crash was at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. According to state police, 43-year-old Brandon J. Rock was killed. They say the other driver suffered minor...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Three children injured in school bus crash in Adams County

CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon in Adams County. According to emergency dispatch, the crash involved three vehicles at around 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Old Harrisburg Pike in Cumberland Township. According to Cumberland Township police, three...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County individual saved from carbon monoxide poisoning

DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is currently in the hospital after quick, life-saving measures were taken after they were overcome by carbon monoxide in York County on Friday Jan. 27. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, officials overheard a medical call around 5:10 p.m. from the township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Suspected DUI driver injures 4 in Lancaster County crash

STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An 18-year-old was arrested after being suspected of being under the influence in a crash that injured four in Lancaster County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, they responded to a crash in the area of Beaver Valley Pike and Brenneman Road in the township. Four people between the ages of 79 and 84 and the 18-year-old were taken to Lancaster General Hospital for their injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Franklin County

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

