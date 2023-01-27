Read full article on original website
Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago
If you don’t agree with drag shows - don’t go. It doesn’t bother me and wouldn’t bother me if my grandkids saw a drag show. They are people playing dress up. Get over it!
Reply
3
Tam
2d ago
YES, THEY SHOULD BE!!!My Opinion far to many people sadly have huge lack of MORAL’S….and ITS WHY OUR WORLD IS SUCH A MESS 😢🤯God Please help us all 🙏🏼
Reply
2
Related
Why Trans People in North Dakota Are Planning to Flee U.S.
In Fargo, North Dakota, a group of transgender people are plotting their escape from the state’s anti-trans laws.“Everyone is really scared right now. A lot of us are afraid of getting our rights or identities ripped away,” Zara Crystal, 20, said of the slate of anti-trans bills proposed in North Dakota this year. “I want to help as many people as I can.”Crystal is part of the newly formed nonprofit TRANSport, a group which aims to help transgender people leave the United States and relocate to more LGBT-friendly nations. The nonprofit aims to aid trans people with their transitions, as...
The Missouri Legislature Wants to Impose a Ban on Apparel that Exposes Bare Arms on Women.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri apparently consider their female colleagues’ bare arms to be too distracting and are calling for changes to the dress code to prohibit female legislators from wearing clothing that exposes said arms while at work.
KFYR-TV
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
Oklahoma Anti-Drag Bill Will Outlaw Women Displaying 'Feminine Persona'
Oklahoma Republican Kevin West is trying to introduce new legislation banning drag shows and drag queen story hours in front of kids.
Don't identify as human? North Dakota schools don't want you
Six Republican members of the North Dakota Legislature introduced a bill Wednesday that would send a clear message to nonhuman-identified students: You’re not wanted in the Roughrider State. The two-page bill, which is primarily a measure seeking to prohibit schools in the state from accommodating transgender youths, includes a...
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
House committee advances bill that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill in the West Virginia House of Delegates that would fine drivers for driving in the left lane is gaining traction as it was passed out of the House Committee on Technology and Infrastructure today. House Bill 2222, introduced by Delegate Westfall (R-Jackson), was...
WTVC
Tennessee bill calls for marijuana legalization in 'Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants to see marijuana legalized for all Tennesseans according to new legislation filed on Tuesday. Representative Bob Freeman (D-Nashville-56) is the sponsor of HB0085, also known as the "Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act." According to the bill description, a structure for cultivating, processing, and the...
Parents forever losing their children's custody for failure to pay money spent by government on foster care
Child endangerment, abuse or abandonment are all grounds for having your parental rights terminated. At least that's what most people know about. In at least 12 states in the United States, failure to pay foster care bills is a good enough reason for losing your children's custody.
Michigan could become first state in nearly 60 years to ditch 'right-to-work' law
Most states allow workers in unionized workplaces not to pay union dues. Michigan could be the first in nearly 60 years to repeal its "right-to-work."
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
KELOLAND TV
Mt. Rushmore under threat? Representative Johnson sponsors bill to protect the monument
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mount Rushmore is being threatened. That’s the opinion of South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member. Representative Dusty Johnson wants to make sure the monument is not changed in any way. For the last several years, Representative Dusty Johnson has been...
Democrats Are One Vote Shy of Bypassing the Filibuster. Some Say They Should Have Won It in Wisconsin
Wisconsin was the closest Senate race Democrats lost, one that some say raises questions about the limits of the party’s support for progressive candidates, particularly Black ones.
Comments / 14