NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
7 Facts: Bo Horvat
The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday evening. Horvat is 27 years old and has 54 points (31G, 23A) in 49 games this season. Fans can follow Horvat on Twitter and Instagram @BoHorvat and can learn about him in the latest edition of 7 Facts.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
Thompson shares Florida-themed mask for All-Star Game
Golden Knights goalie reveals colorful design, flamingo on skates. Logan Thompson is getting in the South Florida spirit. The Vegas Golden Knights goalie shared a video of his goalie mask for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on his Instagram story on Monday. A video of the mask was also...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL
Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares' 1,000th NHL game
Toronto captain shares day with family, honored for reaching milestone. The Maple Leafs honor John Tavares for reaching 1,000 career games, celebrating the milestone with a pregame ceremony at Scotiabank Arena. 02:19 •. The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled out the blue carpet for their captain. The team celebrated John Tavares...
NHL
Beniers Out for All-Star Game
Injury that kept Kraken rookie sensation Matty Beniers out of lineup last two games prevents him from participating in NHL All-Star weekend. The Kraken center turned in a memorable first half of his official rookie season. So good it earned the 20-year-old a spot in the NHL All-Star festivities this coming weekend in south Florida.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 30
* John Tavares joined Tim Horton on a rare franchise list by recording two points in his 1,000th career NHL game. * Brent Burns also skated in a milestone contest and assisted on the winning goal as the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes picked up a fifth straight victory. * Mark Scheifele...
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
NHL
Andrei Vasilevskiy named NHL's Third Star of the Week
NEW YORK (Jan. 30, 2023) - Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 29. THIRD STAR - ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Vasilevskiy stopped...
NHL
CBJ recall D Marcus Bjork from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Marcus Bjork from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bjork, 25, has collected three goals and eight assists for 11 points with 24 penalty...
NHL
Ovechkin not taking latest All-Star Game experience for granted
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, including the game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) will be the first where the Washington Capitals left wing will have his sons, Sergei, 4, and Ilya, 2, with him along with his wife Nastya.
NHL
STATEMENT: Rocky Wirtz on Passing of Bobby Hull
Chairman Rocky Wirtz on the loss of former Chicago Blackhawk, Bobby Hull. Please see the below statement from Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz on today's announcement on the passing of Bobby Hull. "Bobby Hull will always be remembered as one of the greatest Blackhawks players of all time. He was a...
