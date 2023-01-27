Read full article on original website
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
7 Facts: Bo Horvat
The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday evening. Horvat is 27 years old and has 54 points (31G, 23A) in 49 games this season. Fans can follow Horvat on Twitter and Instagram @BoHorvat and can learn about him in the latest edition of 7 Facts.
NHL
Thompson talks All-Star Weekend, long road to NHL in Q&A with NHL.com
Golden Knights rookie also discusses which goalies he looks up to. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson. Logan Thompson's...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
Thompson shares Florida-themed mask for All-Star Game
Golden Knights goalie reveals colorful design, flamingo on skates. Logan Thompson is getting in the South Florida spirit. The Vegas Golden Knights goalie shared a video of his goalie mask for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on his Instagram story on Monday. A video of the mask was also...
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Was - 1/30
The Kings pick up four points out of six, continue their six-game road trip before a weekend All-Star Game. With three games on the schedule for the sixth week in a row, the Kings went 2-1-0 as they continued their six-game road trip. The week began with a pair of 4-3 wins before a weekend loss against one of the league's best. In total, the Kings scored 10 goals and allowed 11. Here's how it unfolded…
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 30
* John Tavares joined Tim Horton on a rare franchise list by recording two points in his 1,000th career NHL game. * Brent Burns also skated in a milestone contest and assisted on the winning goal as the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes picked up a fifth straight victory. * Mark Scheifele...
NHL
Bo Horvat is Excited for New Beginnings on Long Island
The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Bo Horvat isn't sure which number he'll wear when he arrives on Long Island, since number 53 already belongs to Casey Cizikas, but he's certain about one thing: his gratitude for a new opportunity as a New York Islander.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
Hart makes 40 saves, Flyers shut out Jets
WINNIPEG -- Carter Hart made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. "It's definitely something cool, growing up as a kid, 'Hockey Night in Canada' Saturday nights was always on in the household," said Hart, who is from Sherwood Park, Alberta. "It's always something kind cool and kind of a Canadian trademark, so it's kind of fun to play in these games."
NHL
Andrei Vasilevskiy named NHL's Third Star of the Week
NEW YORK (Jan. 30, 2023) - Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Jan. 29. THIRD STAR - ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Vasilevskiy stopped...
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Maple Leafs celebrate Tavares' 1,000th NHL game
Toronto captain shares day with family, honored for reaching milestone. The Maple Leafs honor John Tavares for reaching 1,000 career games, celebrating the milestone with a pregame ceremony at Scotiabank Arena. 02:19 •. The Toronto Maple Leafs rolled out the blue carpet for their captain. The team celebrated John Tavares...
NHL
Nylander, Maple Leafs brace for big test against NHL-leading Bruins
TORONTO -- William Nylander is having a career season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, on pace to shatter his previous NHL highs in goals, assists and points. But in the midst of his success, the forward has not been oblivious to the season his close friend David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins is putting together. The forward is second in the NHL in goals with 38 and fourth in points with 71 entering Monday.
