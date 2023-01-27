ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wxhc.com

City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed

Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022

FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
FULTON, NY
wwnytv.com

3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHIO Dayton

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny

The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old charged in Brexialee’s murder identified

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Syracuse youth accused with two men of killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has been identified following a court appearance Friday. The teen is Deckyse Bridges, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The...
SYRACUSE, NY

