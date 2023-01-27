Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Bail set for one of three suspects charged with murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse, one of the three suspects charged with her death appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday. 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold, the oldest suspect in Brexi’s murder, was scheduled for a bail review....
WKTV
Utica man charged with hate crimes after threatening employees at convenience store in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged with hate crimes after allegedly threatening workers at a convenience store in Oneida Square on Jan. 28. Police were called to 1321 Oneida St. around 2:35 p.m. after a man reportedly came into the store, threatened employees and sprayed them with an unknown substance before trying to light the substance on fire.
wxhc.com
City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed
Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
localsyr.com
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
Utica man breaks into bagel shop, spits on officers, police say
Utica, NY — Police say a man spit on them after he broke into a bagel shop this weekend. Officers said they “physically removed” 30-year-old Ronald Ward from the Bagel Grove in Utica after they were called to investigate a burglary there at 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Ward,...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office January 27, 2023
For Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Mischief and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the Town of Scriba where he allegedly damaged the victim’s property and prevented them from making an emergency phone call. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court on the same date. On 1/25/23...
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
cnycentral.com
Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022
FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
wwnytv.com
3 charged in shooting death of girl walking home with milk
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Police in New York say three suspects are facing charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl killed while walking home from the store. The family of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz joined police, the district attorney and other local leaders in announcing the arrests. Two...
Woman hospitalized after Syracuse police’s ‘use of force’ while arresting her in Armory Square, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized this weekend after Syracuse police officers used force while arresting her in Armory Square, police said. At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Nick’s Tomato Pie at 109 Walton Street in Armory Square for a larceny and disturbance call, according to a news release from Syracuse Police Department Sunday afternoon.
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
Police surrounding house near Kirk Park, streets closed off after report of shots fired
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have surrounded a house near Kirk Park and have closed off roads in the area as they investigate a report that shots were fired in the neighborhood, according to dispatches. Just after noon Monday a ShotSpotter system detected one round fired in the area of...
wxhc.com
Suspect Sought After Kinney Drugs Larceny
The City of Cortland Police Department is asking for public assistance after a larceny that occurred at Kinney Drugs on Clinton Ave. in the City of Cortland. The woman (pictured below) allegedly stole items from the store without paying for them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 607-753-3001.
Syracuse woman faces robbery, burglary charges after incidents at Tops supermarket
Manlius, N.Y. - A 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested and charged with burglary and robbery in connection with incidents at the Tops supermarket in the village of Manlius, police said. Manlius police said officers responded to a reported robbery in progress at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Tops...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office: Snowmobile Trails Are Still Closed In Cortland
Even with the recent snowfall in our area, it has not been enough to open the trails here in Cortland County. The Sheriff’s office says they’ve received complaints of snowmobilers on trails and will be patrolling the trails to address those problems. In a release, they do remind...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
16-year-old charged in Brexialee’s murder identified
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Syracuse youth accused with two men of killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has been identified following a court appearance Friday. The teen is Deckyse Bridges, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The...
