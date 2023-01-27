Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Oneida’s to Open Largest Maple Leaf Market at This Intersection
The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing plans and a location for their next Maple Leaf Market. The SavOn gas station currently located at the intersection of Route 365 and 31 in Verona is about to undergo a makeover and a rebrand as a Maple Leaf Market, officials have announced. The...
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
schenectadygov.com
Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY
A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in the process of becoming Upstate Canna Co. in the coming weeks to expand to recreational cannabis customers. "I love cannabis because it helped me in many different ways, and I know a lot of people who it's helped drastically," Andrews said.
Is it Legal to Repair Rather Than Replace a CPAP Machine?
It was 2011 when Schenectady handyman Dave West fell asleep at the wheel, crashing into oncoming traffic. The accident left his heart in a state of atrial fibrillation and six of his ribs cracked. It wasn't until later that he was diagnosed with sleep apnea, which caused the crash. As if getting a good night's sleep wasn't already hard enough, this condition randomly starts and stops your breathing as you sleep. People who suffer from sleep apnea have to wear a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine in order to sleep soundly. Otherwise, like West, they could stop breathing as much as once every second at any given moment (Andrew Waite, The Daily Gazette).
NYSDEC opens new conversations about invasive species in New York waterways
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — While many may not be thinking about taking a trip down the Erie Canal anytime soon, or taking their boats out in general it is a different story over at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). For them they’re constantly working on new outreach for boaters, fishers, and […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York
Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Potential recruits attend 911 Center open house
The Oswego County 911 center hosted an open house recently to encourage members of the public to consider a career as a telecommunicator. At the open house, 911 staff answered questions and used simulators to demonstrate the actual process of answering calls and dispatching emergency services.
10 Items Goodwill Stores In NY Won't Accept
If you plan to donate to a Goodwill store here in New York, these are 10 items they won't accept.
Relief at the pump: This proposed NY law would eliminate some gas taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Few day-to-day prices have made international struggles with inflation more noticeable than those at the gas pump, but a piece of New York legislation aims to tame some of those costs. The Republican-backed legislation in the Democrat-controlled New York Assembly would eliminate state sales and...
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
Winning Take 5 Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Central New York
2-6-15-21-28 The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Brewerton Road in Cicero, New York. It's worth $41,276.50. The Powerball is up to $613 million for the Monday, January 30 drawing after no one hit the jackpot on Saturday. Maybe today is your lucky day. But you can't win if you don't play.
cnyhomepage.com
Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
DEC announces exam dates for Licensed Guides Program
NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is offering licensed guide exams online this year. DEC is offering exams for guiding in: Guides must be at least 18 years old. Applicants do not have to be New York State residents to receive a license, according to DEC. License guide exams […]
Would You Sleep In This Historic Upstate New York Light House?
Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oneidas’ payment to Oswego County soars
OSWEGO — The Oneida Indian Nation paid Oswego County more than $1 million last year, the largest amount since it reached an agreement with the state a decade ago to pay a portion of its slot machine revenue in exchange for exclusive gaming rights in central New York. The...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Poll finds support for New York bottle bill expansion
A survey organized by a coalition of some 150 nonprofit organizations has found that about 71 percent of the New York state residents who responded support expanding the state’s container deposit-return system (DRS) to include what the groups call “all types of beverage containers.” Just 23 percent of respondents opposed the idea, says the New York-based New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
newyorkalmanack.com
Free DEC Lifeguard Qualifying Begins in February
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that its free lifeguard qualifying procedures begin Saturday, February 4th, 2023. Individuals 15 and older interested in lifeguarding positions at DEC facilities this summer are eligible to register. Candidates who qualify will be considered for employment. The qualifying procedure consists of two parts: a Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) skills component; and a water skills evaluation. Candidates may attend the qualifying location most convenient to them and the results will be forwarded to their preferred work location.
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000
2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
Bill would raise maximum speed limit in New York
Don't put the pedal to the metal just yet: The bill is still in committee, waiting to be reviewed.
Comments / 0