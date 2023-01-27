ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NKU deals Green Bay 12th loss in row, first since Ryan fired

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 18 points in Northern Kentucky’s 68-50 win over Green Bay on Thursday night in the first game for the slumping Phoenix since they fired Will Ryan.

Ryan was let go Tuesday and Freddie Owens took over as interim coach but that didn’t prevent Green Bay from going down to its 12th straight loss.

Warrick shot 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Norse (14-8, 9-2 Horizon League). Sam Vinson scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding five steals.

The Phoenix (2-20, 1-10) were led in scoring by Cade Meyer, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Clarence Cummings III added 13 points and six rebounds for Green Bay. Jack Rose had nine points.

