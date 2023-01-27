The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.

