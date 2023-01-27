Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Zoo in More Turmoil as Two Monkeys Are StolenAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Patrick Beverley's use of a camera earns Lakers one of the weirdest technical fouls in NBA history
We have seen NBA players pick up technical fouls for taunting. We've seen them get technicals for cursing, for obscene gestures and for making unnecessary contact with an official. On one hilarious occasion, we even saw Tim Duncan get T'd up for laughing. But never in the history of the NBA have we seen a technical foul quite like the one Eric Lewis hit Patrick Beverley with at the end of regulation of Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Mavs drawing interest for key role player
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is next week and the rumor mill has begun to overflow with potential trade targets. We're starting to get a clearer picture of who the buyers and sellers are ahead of the deadline, but we've yet to see any deals that will seriously change the landscape for the rest of the season. As we get closer to the Feb. 9 deadline the rumors will only heat up and we should start to see some deals happen over this week.
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Still not up to speed
Middleton posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 win over the Pelicans. Fantasy managers who are hoping for a quick return from Middleton may have to wait a bit longer. A minute limitation is currently capping his potential, and there's no definitive timetable on how long the restriction will last. His next chance for increased usage comes Tuesday against the Hornets.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable against Kings
Gobert (groin) is questionable for Monday's game against Sacramento. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin recently but has appeared in the last four games, averaging 13.0 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game. If he'd be unavailable Monday, Naz Reid would presumably see increased run for Minnesota.
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 120 points away from record, but will sit Monday vs. Nets
LeBron James is steaming toward Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. With another 41 points on Saturday, albeit in a losing effort at Boston, James is now legitimately within three or four games of the NBA record. However, James will sit out the Lakers next game Monday against the Nets in Brooklyn. He's likely to play next Tuesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
NBA Power Rankings: Joel Embiid, 76ers take No. 1 spot from Celtics; Clippers getting hot; Knicks enter top 10
It was just one game, but it appears Joel Embiid is tired of being disrespected. The 76ers star been vocal about losing out on NBA MVP honors to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in each of the past two seasons. Then, on Thursday, Embiid was the odd man out when Eastern Conference All-Star starters were named. Perhaps releasing a bit of frustration, the big man dropped 47 points and 18 rebounds on Saturday as his Sixers beat Jokic's Nuggets to earn their seventh straight victory.
Lakers, LeBron stunned after not getting game-winning free throw shot vs. Celtics; refs admit to blown call
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't getting along with officials this season. Los Angeles ranks third in the NBA in restricted area field goal attempts, but just 19th in clutch free throw attempts per minute. For whatever reason, the offense that scores more in the paint than any other can't seem to get calls at the end of games. And against the Celtics Saturday night in Boston, the situation hit a new low.
