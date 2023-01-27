ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday

Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins

Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break

Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
WASHINGTON, DC

