NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
'Tom Brady Signing with Jerry' Cowboys 'Possible,' Gossips Esiason
From Boomer Esiason: "Tom Brady is a free agent, there’s a possibility. … Could you imagine Jerry Jones and Tom Brady'' together on the Cowboys?
Yankees hire former slugger with no pro coaching experience to fill out Aaron Boone’s staff
It’s a thing nowadays in the major leagues for clubs to have three hitting coaches, a No. 1 guy and two assistants. The Yankees like for at least one of them to have big-league experience, and that aspect wasn’t on manager Aaron Boone’s staff when assistant Hensley Meulens left in November to become the top hitting coach with the Colorado Rockies.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
RUMOR: The reason Kareem Hunt is likely done with Browns
Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.
New Orleans Saints seeking two first-round picks in Sean Payton trade
Entering the offseason, Sean Payton seemed like a sure bet to be hired as an NFL head coach again. Five
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees castoff Clint Frazier settles for minor-league deal after brutal and bizarre 2022
In many ways, Clint Frazier’s 2022 wasn’t all that different from his five injury-filled and controversial seasons with the Yankees. As usual, the redheaded outfielder made headlines for struggling at the plate, getting hurt and spouting off playing for the Chicago Cubs and their Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans
New York Yankees’ new assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson isn’t expecting to change much about Aaron Judge’s approach in 2023. “I don’t think I’m going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much,” Wilkerson said, via Bryan Hoch. Judge, who is fresh off of an MVP 2022 season that saw him crush 62 home runs, […] The post New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ray Lewis: Get Lamar Jackson Some Help
Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis hopes Lamar Jackson sticks around for much longer, and the team needs to gain trust by giving him more weapons.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
