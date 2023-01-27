ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The reason Kareem Hunt is likely done with Browns

Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement

The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat

An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans

New York Yankees’ new assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson isn’t expecting to change much about Aaron Judge’s approach in 2023. “I don’t think I’m going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much,” Wilkerson said, via Bryan Hoch. Judge, who is fresh off of an MVP 2022 season that saw him crush 62 home runs, […] The post New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Top 2023 NFL QB Destinations Ft. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & Derek Carr | NFL Rumors

NFL news and rumors ahead of the 2023 NFL offseason are hot because of the uncertainty around NFL QBs like Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady. The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 NFL season did not go as planned and Raiders QB Derek Carr looks to be at the center of the recent NFL trade rumors. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension before the 202.
Marconews.com

Report: Texans will 'do everything they can' to trade up with Bears in 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears should have no shortage of trade partners for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. And it could come down to a bidding war between two AFC South rivals. Both the Houston Texans (No. 2) and Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) are in the market for a quarterback. And while the Colts feel like the best suitor for the Bears — in terms of compensation to move down three spots and still land a stud in the top four — don't count out the Texans.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

