Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
NPR
Politics chat: Will Congress consider police reform?
President Biden yesterday issued a statement of condolence to the family of Tyre Nichols, as well as the Memphis community. He talked about delivering change and accountability, as well as the need to, quote, "advance meaningful reforms." But what exactly does that mean? And is it an actual deliverable at this point? We're joined now by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
NPR
House Republicans are kicking off investigations into the Biden administration
House Republicans are ready to launch new oversight of the Biden administration with a set of hearings starting this week. The list of what they say they're concerned about starts with a look into spending tied to the pandemic, plus policy on immigration and the southern border. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge
Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
NPR
Trump, Meta and misinformation
NPR's Michel Martin talks to Vivian Schiller, executive director of Aspen Digital, about Meta's decision to reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts. Facebook, the world's largest social network, is about to bring back one high-profile account to the ranks of its nearly 3 billion users - that of former President Donald Trump. Then-President Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6 for praising the violence that congressional investigators say he helped instigate. But that suspension came with an asterisk. Meta, Facebook's parent company, would reevaluate the suspension in two years. Now that Meta has decided to allow the former president back onto its platforms, it is also rolling out a new policy for those it is designating as public figures. That's defined as government officials, political candidates and people with over 1 million followers. But even with these new regulations, many fear Facebook has not made enough changes to tackle the spread of falsehoods.
NPR
Manhattan DA presents evidence in Trump-Stormy Daniels investigation to grand jury
Audio will be available later today. A grand jury will decide whether former President Donald Trump broke the law regarding hush-money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Trump's company recorded the payments as legal fees.
NPR
What Biden's new immigration policies mean for the United States — and Latin America
Latin America's migration crisis is one of the most pressing and complex issues facing President Biden - we look at what his administration's new rules mean on both sides of the southern border. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. After years of record apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is trying...
NPR
Ukraine's fight against corruption
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ambassador Julianne Smith, U.S. permanent representative to NATO, about anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine. More than a dozen top Ukrainian officials were removed from their posts this past week. It took place as part of a wave of anti-corruption actions taken by the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That's a big deal because one key aspect of Ukraine's attempts to join NATO - the defense alliance between the U.S. and a number of European countries - will be the kinds of anti-corruption efforts they have in place and whether they'll be able to maintain them. We wanted to know what these ousters could mean for Ukraine's efforts to join NATO and if they could affect the kind of aid and support Ukraine is receiving from the West. To help us better understand this issue and NATO's broader role in Ukraine's self-defense, we've called Ambassador Julianne Smith. She is the United States permanent representative to NATO, and she's with us now from Brussels. Ambassador Smith, thank you so much for joining us once again.
NPR
Morning news brief
The U.S. secretary of state is trying to address a round of violence in the Middle East. Antony Blinken met with Israel's prime minister yesterday. Today, he crosses an Israeli checkpoint into the occupied West Bank and meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. The West Bank is where the Israeli military has been conducting raids, and it's where some Palestinians cheered after they saw news of a gunman's attack on Israelis outside a synagogue.
NPR
U.S. view on Israel: Could Blinken's visit temporarily cool down tensions?
Ambassador Dennis Ross has been tracking the latest Mideast violence. He's been a Middle East envoy for the administrations of President George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, has followed these matters for a long time. Ambassador, welcome back. DENNIS ROSS: Nice to be with you. INSKEEP: What are the dangers...
NPR
Blinken urges calm amid escalating Israel-Palestinian conflict
The U.S. secretary of state calls for calm on a trip to Jerusalem, which is seeing an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Jerusalem today as violence continues between Israelis and Palestinians. Blinken's trip was long-planned to see the leaders of the new far-right government in Israel, and they had other issues on the agenda, like Iran. But the focus has shifted to what Blinken can do to prevent a deadly escalation in the long-running conflict right where he is.
NPR
The Biden administration plans to expand protections for renters
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Diane Yentel, President of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, about the Biden administration's new plan to expand tenant protections nationwide. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The Renters Bill of Rights. That's what the Biden administration is calling a plan rolled out last week. The goal is...
Comments / 0