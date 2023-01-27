ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Caltrans receives emergency funding to fix failing slope

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

After repeated warnings from a Malibu resident of an imminent threat to Pacific Coast Highway Caltrans is now preparing to shore up a near collapsing section of the highway near Coastline Drive. Concrete barricades are now in place along the right shoulder of the southbound lanes between mile posts 40.07 and 40.55 near The Getty Villa.

According to a Caltrans spokesperson, “The most recent storms impacted Caltrans right of way along State Route 1 between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Coastline Drive.”

Preliminary work will likely begin next week.

“It will involve reconstruction of the slopes, placing geofabric against the slope and using boulders to provide Rock Slope Protection (like the area on the beach just to the north). We will also have to replace damaged drains and towards the end of the project some roadway resurfacing may be required.” Caltrans intends to notify the public when major construction begins which could impact traffic heading towards Santa Monica.

The post Caltrans receives emergency funding to fix failing slope appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2

Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was postponed by 24 hours). Please turn off all landscape irrigation and do not fill swimming pools. Public Works will be connecting a new section of pipe along PCH between Temescal Canyon Road and Entrada Drive in City of Los Angeles as part of its Malibu Branch Feeder 30-inch Realignment project. Water service will not be interrupted, but will be extremely limited during this period. For water use information call (877) 637-3661 weekdays, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more project information, see the fact sheet: https://dpw.lacounty.gov/GIS/ProjectsMap/Home/iKGoogleStreetView?project_ID=WWD2900062&printable=1.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Local water agencies allocated more water

The latest rain storms have made a dent in filling reservoirs prompting the State Water Project to allocate more water to local agencies. Deliveries from northern California could increase to 30-percent, up from just 5-percent in recent months when reservoirs were near deadpool conditions. Officials emphasize the drought though is not over.  Watering restrictions are still […] The post Local water agencies allocated more water appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Caltrans to host a Climate Change Adaption on PCH + Pedestrian Infrastructure Community Meeting

Caltrans will be hosting a community meeting about potential design solutions for improving climate resilience and bicycle and pedestrian safety on the Pacific Coast Highway corridor between Malibu and Oxnard on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m.  Preliminary design concepts will be presented and staff will be available to discuss and answer any questions at […] The post Caltrans to host a Climate Change Adaption on PCH + Pedestrian Infrastructure Community Meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City holds Multi-Agency Earthquake Preparedness Exercise on Jan. 19

The City conducted a multi-agency earthquake exercise on January 19 at City Hall. The scenario was based on “The Big One,” a devastating 7.8 earthquake that seismic experts believe will eventually strike on the San Andreas Fault. The exercise looked at impacts, responses, needs, challenges and procedures that all of the agencies responding to a […] The post City holds Multi-Agency Earthquake Preparedness Exercise on Jan. 19 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

San Fernando Blvd. to Become One-Way in Downtown Burbank

At the Tuesday, January 24 City Council meeting, Councilmembers decided to experiment and authorized to have San Fernando Blvd. reconfigured to a single-lane, one-way street. After a discussion, which included shutting down all the traffic completely, it was decided to try the new approach. There were many aspects looked at,...
oakparktalon.org

Construction on Lindero plans to end in February 2024

Lindero Canyon Road, one of the main access routes for Oak Park High School students, has been undergoing construction since fall of 2021. The increased traffic is due to a long-term emergency interconnectivity project – the goal is to link two water districts, Calleguas and Las Virgenes. The districts say that this project will serve the Oak Park community by ensuring it has water in the rare case that a pipe bursts during a natural disaster.
OAK PARK, CA
oc-breeze.com

Assemblyman Tri Ta (CA-70) leading efforts to lower natural gas bills

On January 12, 2023, Assemblymembers Tri Ta, Laurie Davies and Phillip Chen authored a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission asking them to investigate the recent spike in the cost of natural gas and to call on the CPUC to advance the biannual California Climate Credit on consumer gas bills. The CPUC has now placed the Climate Credit issue on their agenda for the February 2 meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

What to do with all those sandbags after the storms, and where to get free sand and bags

Ahead of major storms, Malibu residents with houses subject to possible flooding are always urged to go to one of the local fire stations and obtain up to 25 free sandbags and sand while supplies last. The LA County Department of Public Works funds the program. Before and during the recent two-week rainy period, when […] The post What to do with all those sandbags after the storms, and where to get free sand and bags appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Shots fired at Calabasas Commons

Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday at the Calabasas Commons. LASD rushed to the popular shopping center just outside of Malibu at 5:45 after getting numerous calls reporting the sound of gunfire heard in the area. An LASD watch commander told the Malibu Times that bullet casings were discovered […] The post Shots fired at Calabasas Commons appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Key News Network

Bicyclist Found Dead on Street in Fullerton

Fullerton, Orange County, CA: A bicyclist was found deceased on the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard in the city of Fullerton Saturday afternoon prompting closure of CA-39. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received calls for a possible hit-and-run traffic collision that took place on Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., Jan. 28.
FULLERTON, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law

From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the  Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.  
SANTA ANA, CA
Key News Network

2 Horses Struck, Killed by Vehicle

Somis, Ventura County, CA: Two horses were struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in the unincorporated community of Somis in Ventura County. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 6:30 a.m. call of a vehicle collision with two horses down in the roadway on Aggen Road just north of SR-118.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County plans relief for small property owners

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, that establishes a $45 million countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the Board’s deliberation on extending protections to prevent more homelessness in LA County, Barger also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy