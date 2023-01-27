Read full article on original website
The use of Verifiable Credentials will gain real traction this year – so says MEF Board Chair (and Founder & CEO iProov) Andrew Bud. He says: “As the technology converges around this issue, we will see some great solutions that will create a new layer of trust around verified credentials. This will benefit everyone, especially those in developing countries where bank accounts and documentation are less common. With trusted verified credentials, people in these regions will suddenly be able to access a whole range of services that were previously closed off to them. I think that’s going to be a real game-changer.”
CSPs are struggling to find the optimal means to engage with B2B customers, and this has been the case for some time. CSPs are also committed to fixing this. In a recent TM Forum survey14, 71% of respondents stated that improving the customer experience for B2B organizations is their number one priority. However, with 5G and the wide array of services it enables, CSPs will continue to face challenges as they aim to deliver a differentiated B2B customer experience. This goes well beyond the challenges of translating 5G value beyond improved connectivity to enterprises. The real value-generating use cases for enterprises are still in their adolescence. CSPs will have to attend to the basics of delivering compelling use cases with revenue models consistent with enterprise economics. To really deliver a compelling B2B customer experience, CSPs must also address core issues around how they interact with enterprises. As CSPs invest in their B2B strategy it is critical that they remember:
CSPs Need to Revamp Their Monetisation Strategies to Capitalise on the Trillion-Dollar B2B 5G Opportunity Featured
The fifth-generation network (5G) is projected to generate a trillion dollars over the next decade, and the communications service providers (CSPs) who have spent billions of dollars rolling out the network are angling to capture as much of this new revenue as possible. Despite industry chatter about cloud gaming and the Metaverse being killer use cases for 5G, many CSPs acknowledge that the true money-makers will come from serving enterprise (B2B) customers. How well-positioned are CSPs to succeed in this new, B2B-driven era of 5G? In a recently published report entitled, Techco Imperatives for Monetizing B2B in the 5G Era, Oracle explored current inadequacies with the B2B customer experience and how digital engagement tools can be used to deliver and monetisebetter experiences for enterprise customers. Here are three key findings from the research:
Engaging With Customers via Online Live Trivia Events and Polls While Accessing Sentiment Analysis in Real-Time Featured
The decisive factor in determining whether a business will achieve an effective customer loyalty strategy is a commitment to both communicating with and understanding the needs and wants of consumers. As the digital world persists in its universality, conversations between brands and customers should endeavour to reflect this. Brands can capitalize on the immediate mode of digital communication to achieve authentic engagement with their user base, which lays the foundations for a robust customer loyalty strategy.
