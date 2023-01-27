ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DC News Now

Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Moore Highlights Legislative Agenda to Support Veterans, National Guard Members, and their Families

Per the State of Maryland (1/26/2023): Today, Governor Wes Moore hosted nearly 100 veterans at the State House to reaffirm his legislative agenda to improve the lives of Maryland veterans, National Guard members, and their families — which includes $30 million to support his proposed Keep Our Heroes Home Act, and $5 million to provide healthcare services for National Guard members through his proposed Healthcare for Heroes Act. Governor Moore was joined at the veteran’s roundtable by Acting Secretary of the Department of Veteran Affairs Tony Woods and members of the general assembly.
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Gov. Moore to Shake Up the Public Service Commission

With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could. That’s the optimistic view of many environmentalists after Moore announced Wednesday that he was rescinding 48...
MARYLAND STATE
cardinalnews.org

New population figures show Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads losing population, parts of rural Virginia gaining

COVID – or something – is reshaping Virginia. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia has just released its annual population estimates, and they contain more bombshells than one of those supermarket tabloids. The only difference is that instead of the latest revelation about the feuding British royals, these scoops on Prince Edward and Prince George and Prince William deal with the counties bearing those names – and all the other localities in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

MPT Series Maryland Farm & Harvest

OWING MILLS, MD. (LG & KM ) “Maryland Farm and Harvest” will be visiting western Maryland on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to highlight a part of the state’s wine industry. The program will profile Doctor Joe Fiola with the Western Maryland Research and Education Center in Keedysville. “Fiola works with vintners around the state to help them raise grapes that will be made into wine”, says Series Producer Robert Ferrier. ” Fiola travels to areas of the world to find how grapes are grown in climates similar to Maryland’s. He’s got tests vineyards all around the state. And he tests them out,” continued Ferrier.
SHARPSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Executive Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

County Executive Jessica Fitzwater calls the action of police against Nichols ‘horrific and utterly reprehensible.’. County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government) My heart bleeds for the family of Tyre Nichols. His violent death at the hands of law enforcement should anger all Americans and all humanity....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video

VIDEO ADVISORY: Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The president, vice president and governors of Maryland and Virginia were among elected officials who issued statements after officials in Tennessee released […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
CALIFORNIA, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE

