ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Geno Auriemma rips officiating in UConn's women's basketball rivalry game against Tennessee

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32NKQt_0kStgqoK00

Geno Auriemma is not happy.

The UConn women's coach sounded off on officiating in the Huskies' matchup against Tennessee in Knoxville on Thursday. The Huskies went into halftime with a 40-36 lead, but Auriemma did not hold back when ESPN's Holly Rowe asked him about the Lady Vols getting to the free throw line.

"How do I address it? How do I address it? You don't address it," Auriemma said. "This is what you get when you come down here. The game was called one way, then it changed. Nothing else changed. We didn't change. Nothing else changed."

UConn outscored Tennessee 33-17 in the first quarter, but the Lady Vols went on a 19-7 run in the second quarter, spurred by eight personal fouls called on the Huskies in that quarter alone. Tennessee was called for four fouls in the second quarter.

UConn was 10-12 at the free throw line in the game, while Tennessee was 10-16.

Temperatures may be running high due to the rivalry between the two programs. Tennessee has not defeated UConn since 2007 under legendary coach Pat Summit. The Huskies have won the last three meetings since the series restarted in 2020.

Despite Auriemma's rant, UConn cruised to an 84-67 victory .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Geno Auriemma rips officiating in UConn's women's basketball rivalry game against Tennessee

Comments / 6

new school
3d ago

If the officiating is bad they have every right to criticize the officials. I am sick and tired of coaches getting fined for telling the truth.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win

LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
LEXINGTON, KY
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke guard doing big things at Northwestern

Chris Collins, now in his 10th season as head coach at Northwestern, guided the Wildcats to their first NCAA Tournament bid in program history in 2017. But the Duke basketball alum, who played four seasons as a Blue Devil and spent 13 years as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski, hasn't posted a ...
EVANSTON, IL
thecomeback.com

Disgraced head coach moving away from college town

After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school

Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Alabama suffers one of the worst CBB losses in history

One of the biggest upsets of this men’s college basketball season came Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma. There, the unranked hometown Sooners emphatically thumped the visiting No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, posting a 93-69 victory (and a court-storming aftermath seen above):. As CBS Sports’ college basketball feed mentioned on Twitter,...
NORMAN, OK
College Football News

Coaches Poll College Basketball Rankings Final Top 25: 2010 to 2019

Where did all the top college basketball teams rank in the final 2010 to 2019 top 25 Coaches polls? Which programs made the cut and which ones just missed out, but received votes?. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. According to the final Coaches Pollrankings, how do the programs rank all-time, by decade,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Comeback

Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game

Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday's Todd Monken Update

The Baltimore Ravens interviewed Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken for their vacant OC position on Saturday, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Monken, who's found some serious college football success in Athens, has been eyeing a return to the NFL. He's reportedly also scheduled to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

762K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy