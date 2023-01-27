Read full article on original website
RAGBRAI 50 BEGINS IN SIOUX CITY JULY 22ND
RAGBRAI, THE REGISTER’S GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA IS CELEBRATING ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY THIS SUMMER BY RETURNING TO ITS ROOTS. THIS YEAR BIKE RIDE WILL BEGIN IN SIOUX CITY, WHICH WAS THE STARTING POINT FOR THE 1ST RAGBRAI BACK IN 1973. THAT YEAR, AROUND 300 RIDERS PARTICIPATED. NOW, THOUSANDS...
OPA TIME FIRE INVESTIGATION WILL CONTINUE
IT WILL LIKELY BE SOMETIME BEFORE AN OFFICIAL CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS DETERMINED THAT DESTROYED THE OPA TIME RESTAURANT AND DAMAGED OTHER BUSINESSES SUNDAY MORNING ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD. CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO GO THROUGH THE REMNANTS OF THE RESTAURANT...
Mangbo Blanks Des Moines
Sioux City Musketeers goalie, Axel Mangbo, earned his first shutout as a Musketeer and led Sioux City to a 1-0 shootout victory Friday night over the Des Moines Buccaneers. Mangbo stopped all 25 shots that he faced in both regulation and overtime. It was the first shutout for Mangbo in 40 games played with the Musketeers.
