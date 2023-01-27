Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Purple Rumor Mill: No Love for Kevin O’Connell, Trey Lance, Justin Fields
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract
The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 27th in the NFL per defensive DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Those marks are terrible, so expect defense, defense, and more defense to be on the menu this offseason. Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract. On...
1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal
The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
Cowboys Mock Draft: Need More Help at WR or CB?
Whether the Cowboys choose to plug roster holes in free agency with veterans or in the draft with possible project players, one thing is certain: Dallas has to improve the roster, period.
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Kareem Hunt is likely done with Browns
Kareem Hunt was expected to be traded at the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, but it didn’t happen as he remained with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, it appears he’s likely done with the franchise this off-season. Browns writer Scott Petrak reported Monday the only way Hunt actually stays is if no other team wants to acquire him in a trade, which could result in the running back taking a pay cut to return to Cleveland, as reported by Michael Fabiano.
RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update
It seems like the Aaron Rodgers era of the Green Bay Packers is coming to an end. After completely missing the playoffs, the team is at a crossroads surrounding their star QB. Do they let the face of the franchise have one more go-around with the team, or do they trade him now while he […] The post RUMOR: Aaron Rodgers trade possibility gets more gas poured on fire with shocking Packers update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popular NFL Analyst Got Really Mad about Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins will likely be the Minnesota Vikings QB1 for a sixth consecutive season in 2023. And if he does just that, he’ll join Fran Tarkenton and Daunte Culpepper as the only signal-callers in Vikings history to start six Week 1 games in a row. But one popular NFL...
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
PFF Sends Pending Vikings FA to Division Rival
We’re at the point where teams no longer playing football fully focus on next season. That is the case for the Minnesota Vikings, and all eyes are on the defensive side of the ball. Many changes are expected, and Pro Football Focus sees one pending Vikings free agent heading to a divisional rival.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive
As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
BREAKING: 49ers’ Brock Purdy final injury diagnosis, timetable revealed
Brock Purdy’s season could not have come to a more bitter end on Sunday night as the San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback saw his Super Bowl dream disappear right before his eyes following a brutal elbow injury. Purdy exited the game in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles and […] The post BREAKING: 49ers’ Brock Purdy final injury diagnosis, timetable revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play. San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn […] The post Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement
The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines. The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions to meet with 125 2023 NFL Draft prospects
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and his staff are going to be extremely busy this week as they will be in Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Each year, we pass along reports about which Senior Bowl players, who are also 2023 NFL Draft prospects, have met with the Lions, and to be honest, it can become a bit tedious. Well, we will still be passing along reports when Detroit has a special meeting with a player, but thanks to Jim Nagy, who is the Senior Bowl director, we now know Holmes and his crew will be meeting with each and every one of the 125 prospects who are in Mobile for Senior Bowl Week.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0