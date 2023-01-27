Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 DMZ player discovers ultimate “pay-to-win” ambush strategy
One clever Warzone 2 DMZ player has stumbled onto a “pay-to-win” strategy that helped him set up an incredible Exfiltration Zone ambush. DMZ can be a grueling game mode for solo players or those who have lost their squadmates. When things get tough, being passive and allowing other squads to make mistakes is often the only thing left to do.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs discussing changes to “frustrating” one-shot abilities
Overwatch 2 developer Aaron Keller has released an update regarding the game’s one-shot abilities and combos, which some players claim are “frustrating” and unfair. When it comes to discussing frustrating Overwatch 2 mechanics, there are few heroes mentioned as frequently as Roadhog. The Hog has seen a...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro sets $100,000 challenge for devs to complete Nuke contract
Warzone 2 pro Futives was not happy with Infinity Ward after failing to complete the nuke quest during a 19-hour stream, issueing a $100,000 challenge to the devs. Futives is one of the best Warzone 2 players around but his nearly day-long chase for a nuke took some unlucky twists and turns.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go devs need to reconsider their vision following 2022 revenue tank
Seven months ago, I predicted Pokemon Go’s revenue would suffer in 2022 if Niantic didn’t change the game’s direction. I was right. In 2022, the value of several digital products crashed, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and PokeCoins – if players are to be believed. The cost of PokeCoins hasn’t changed, but the price of item bundles and boxes has seen inflation, meaning players don’t get as much bang for their buck as they’ve been accustomed to.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players mock dwindling viewership as game struggles without Twitch drops
Overwatch 2 players have taken to Twitter to point out the game’s struggling viewership without the enticement of Twitch drops to lure in potential viewers. Overwatch 2 is nearing the end of its second season, with the release of Rammattra and the new map Shambali Monastery, it’s maintained the game with enough content to keep players playing week over week.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player exploits NPCs for free health in Tera Raids
NPCs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Tera Raids aren’t very useful, but one trainer has found a way to use them to their advantage by exploiting the AI Pokemon for free healing. Tera Raiding is Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s version of Max Raid Dens, offering players challenging boss...
dexerto.com
Hacked Pokemon plague Scarlet & Violet surprise trades despite promised crackdown
Despite The Pokemon Company’s warning against using “illegally modified data,” Scarlet & Violet’s surprise trades are riddled with hacked Pokemon, items, and Shinies. On November 11, 2022, The Pokemon Company issued a statement on their official Japanese website, explaining actions being taken against hacked Pokemon. “We have confirmed that some users are playing the ‘Pokemon’ series and ‘Pokémon HOME’ using illegally modified data,” TPCi stated, followed by a list of repercussions for offenders.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players blast “stupid” decision to reset DMZ progress for Season 2
Warzone 2’s DMZ players have lashed out at the devs following news their progress will be reset with the upcoming Season 2, calling it a “truly baffling” move. Earlier this year, Warzone 2 fans bashed “pointless” DMZ missions, describing them as simply not worth the effort. Time-consuming missions often offer rewards like contraband weapons.
dexerto.com
FLY Impact gives his opinion on why Team Liquid is losing games
Following their decisive 2-0 opening week, Dexerto asked FlyQuest’s Impact about the new FlyQuest roster. He also gave his opinion on Team Liquid’s disastrous first week of play, saying that the team had “no goal” when he played against them. The LCS power rankings have been...
dexerto.com
How to get LoL Esports drops: LCS, LEC, LCK & more
Watching League of Legends pro play can net you drops for in-game items, but the process is a bit more complicated than just watching games. Here’s how you can take advantage of drops while watching your favorite league. Twitch drops are a method many games use to reward viewers...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players slam Sojourn ‘special treatment’ in balance patches
Overwatch 2 players are urging Blizzard to step in with a substantial nerf for Sojourn, hinting that the hero may be getting special treatment after coming on top even after balance patches. Since its release, Blizzard has rolled out balance patches in an attempt to keep things fair and in...
dexerto.com
DIG Armut reflects on 2022 struggles with MAD and where he “failed” the team
It’s no secret that MAD Lions had a rough go of things in 2022. We asked Armut about his time with the team for that year, the “huge downgrade” to their roster, and where he feels like he fell short in an interview with Dexerto. MAD shook...
dexerto.com
Scump reveals he has “multi-million dollar” hands insured, urges CDL pros to do the same
Now retired CoD legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner revealed that he has his hands insured, and recommends other Call of Duty League players follow in his footsteps. In the latest episode of the OpTic Podcast, Scump went into a discussion on various topics regarding the CDL, now that he’s officially moved on from competitive play, marking the end of an illustrious career.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev teases return of popular OW1 ranked feature
Overwatch 2 developer Aaron Keller has confirmed via Twitter that there are currently talks to bring back information about ranks and match balance to the game’s loading screens. One of the features Overwatch 2 players are missing from the previous iteration of the online team-based shooter is information about...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players change mains after fan determines the quietest Legend
Apex Legends players were stunned after one fan went above and beyond to test who the quietest overall Legend in the game was. There are plenty of small gameplay elements in Apex Legends that can help players come out on top over the course of a Battle Royale match. One...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 “1000 IQ” gas mask tip is a game changer for final circles
This Warzone 2 gas mask tip completely changes the game when it comes to surviving outside the safe zone. Warzone 2’s gas is potent. It can ruin a game lightning-fast for any player caught in it, even if only for a few seconds. Anyone who has ever lost a game due to being a little too far from the safe zone knows just how harsh it can be.
dexerto.com
Phreak plans to make melee supports meta in LoL patch 13.3
The support meta in pro play has been focused on ranged damage dealers and Enchanters. Phreak is making some big changes in LoL patch 13.3 to shake up the pro meta before it gets stale. The current support meta in pro play is one of the most unique we’ve ever...
dexerto.com
CSGO’s player count keeps growing despite no updates from Valve
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive officially turned 10 years old last year, but, despite its legacy status, the game continues to gain players and bring old ones back – even as Valve goes months without any major updates. CS:GO has always been exceptionally popular, and as the leading shooter available on...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players delighted as “overpowered” Birdseye perk removed
The Warzone 2 developers have made the popular decision to remove the Birdseye perk and Revive pistol while fixing game-breaking bugs. Warzone 2 introduced a new perk system, restricting players to a choice between different preset perk packages. Unfortunately, bugs prevented the system from working as intended. Infinity Ward backtracked...
dexerto.com
EXCEL CEO apologises as LEC team’s crisis deepens
EXCEL’s flaws were there for everyone to see in plain sight as the team suffered another damaging defeat in the LEC, forcing the organization’s CEO to apologize to the fans. EXCEL went into their final game of Week 2, against a winless Astralis, hoping to bounce back from...
Comments / 0