Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players claim Goldeneye 007 has a better combat record
Modern Warfare 2 players have once again hit out at the Infinity Ward devs, claiming that 1997’s Goldeneye 007 has a better combat record and set of in-game stats. Despite shattering sales and breaking franchise records, as well as easily becoming the most successful entertainment launch of 2022, MW2 has been under much scrutiny from fans.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pros claim Wraith will be meta in Season 16
Apex Legends pros Logan ‘Knoqd’ Layou, Charles ‘Clane’ Lane, and Tyler ‘Dezignful’ Gardner have revealed that they think Wraith is going to be meta in Season 16, hinting changes are coming in the major update for the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Since the release of Apex...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends streamer Mande explains why EVA-8 is better than Peacekeeper
TSM Apex Legends streamer Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has explained why the EVA-8, often a disregarded weapon, is actually better than the popular Peacekeeper shotgun. When it comes to close-quarter combat in Apex Legends, ARs and SMGs are effective, but nothing can outmatch the raw firepower of a shotgun.
dexerto.com
Shiny fail jumpscare terrifies Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player
There are many ways for players to fail Shiny encounters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but one player’s heart skipped a beat after a Shiny vanished as soon as they made contact with it. Shiny Pokemon are back in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and thanks to revamped textures and...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans beg for Legends Arceus features in 1.2 update
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are reminiscing about the release of Legends: Arceus in 2022, wishing more features from the Gen 8 game were present in Gen 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players were hopeful that many of the key features introduced in Legends: Arceus would be included in the open-world game. While certain mechanics like overworld-visible Shinies and sprawling map locations are a highlight of the Paldea region, many well-loved features are missing from the new main series title.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players come up with new LTM after final Ring slap fight
Apex Legends players have pitched a news LTM after one fan showed off a hectic final Ring they experienced during a match. The conversation surrounding Apex Legends’ LTMs is a constant among the community, as many players feel consistent LTMs should be in the game mode rotation alongside Battle Royale and Arenas.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev confirms even more anti-cheat improvements coming in Season 16
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that “even more” anti-cheat improvements are coming in Season 16 as players have been demanding more updates. With Season 16 of Apex Legends on the horizon, it’s safe to say the community is excited for the next fresh batch of content scheduled to arrive in February.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players slam Sojourn ‘special treatment’ in balance patches
Overwatch 2 players are urging Blizzard to step in with a substantial nerf for Sojourn, hinting that the hero may be getting special treatment after coming on top even after balance patches. Since its release, Blizzard has rolled out balance patches in an attempt to keep things fair and in...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 & MW2 Jan 30 update: Revive Pistol removal, bug fixes, Ashika Island teaser
A new January 30 update dropped for Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 that comes with bug fixes, removal of the Revive Pistol, and the new Resurgence Map teased. As players await Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Raven Software has come out with a new update on Jan 30 aiming to fix bugs and tease the upcoming Warzone 2 map.
dexerto.com
Dead Space fans blown away by new details
Dead Space’s remake is being praised by fans with positive reviews as players continue to find new and intricate details within it. EA, the developer who created the original Dead Space back in 2008, has released a new remake of the game that has fans applauding the new details. The horror game has been a huge success, with updated graphics making it more immersive than ever.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players mock dwindling viewership as game struggles without Twitch drops
Overwatch 2 players have taken to Twitter to point out the game’s struggling viewership without the enticement of Twitch drops to lure in potential viewers. Overwatch 2 is nearing the end of its second season, with the release of Rammattra and the new map Shambali Monastery, it’s maintained the game with enough content to keep players playing week over week.
dexerto.com
Hacked Pokemon plague Scarlet & Violet surprise trades despite promised crackdown
Despite The Pokemon Company’s warning against using “illegally modified data,” Scarlet & Violet’s surprise trades are riddled with hacked Pokemon, items, and Shinies. On November 11, 2022, The Pokemon Company issued a statement on their official Japanese website, explaining actions being taken against hacked Pokemon. “We have confirmed that some users are playing the ‘Pokemon’ series and ‘Pokémon HOME’ using illegally modified data,” TPCi stated, followed by a list of repercussions for offenders.
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 title update 7: Corner kick positioning, improved offside calls, more
FIFA 23 announced an upcoming title update 7 that addresses transfer market glitches, corner kick player positioning, and improves referee logic. Team of the Year usually provides one of the most memorable experiences of the year for FIFA fans, but bugs have marred FIFA 23’s promo. A glitch awarded players the incorrect version of TOTY Courtois, and bugged packs gave users World Cup players.
dexerto.com
League of Legends 2023 patch schedule: All LoL updates & changes coming in Season 13
League of Legends Season 13 is now underway across 2023, which brings a whole bunch of new champions, reworks, champion nerfs and buffs, and more. Here are the dates and patch notes for every update in Season 13. The 13th season of League of Legends has begun and with it...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro sets $100,000 challenge for devs to complete Nuke contract
Warzone 2 pro Futives was not happy with Infinity Ward after failing to complete the nuke quest during a 19-hour stream, issueing a $100,000 challenge to the devs. Futives is one of the best Warzone 2 players around but his nearly day-long chase for a nuke took some unlucky twists and turns.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet announce Ceruledge & Armarouge for February Tera Raids
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have already tackled a number of powerful species in the new Tera Raid events, and now Paldea’s Ceruledge and Armarouge will be featured in February. Tera Raids are an exciting new feature in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that are reminiscent of the Dynamax battles...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 dev teases return of popular OW1 ranked feature
Overwatch 2 developer Aaron Keller has confirmed via Twitter that there are currently talks to bring back information about ranks and match balance to the game’s loading screens. One of the features Overwatch 2 players are missing from the previous iteration of the online team-based shooter is information about...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Squishmallows: Where to buy Pikachu & Gengar
Pokemon fans are on the hunt for the adorable Squishmallow crossover plushes featuring Pikachu and Gengar. Unfortunately, they can be a bit hard to find. Here are some places to look for them!. Pokemon fans have plenty to pick between when choosing memorabilia and collectibles. From the adorable Build-A-Bear collection...
dexerto.com
Mizkif completes 10-hour wall-staring Twitch stream for charity
Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo completed a 10-hour charity live stream where he simply stared at a wall. Twitch streamer Mizkif has had an interesting return to streaming following his official return to OTK after the company’s sexual assault cover-up investigation concluded at the end of 2022.
dexerto.com
D&D creator Wizards of the Coast apologizes after OGL news update
Shared on D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast has apologized to the Dungeons & Dragons fanbase over the OGL changes anticipated for OneD&D, stating the open license from previous editions will remain in place. Dungeons & Dragons fans have been locked in a battle against the tabletop creator Wizards of...
Comments / 0