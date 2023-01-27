Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Times
Mooney: Bury the thing
It is easy to get waylaid when solving problems by what many call analysis paralysis. I have been reading the letters to the editor offering seemingly endless ideas for a new Entrance to Aspen. I believe many of these letter writers are NIMBYs of the preferred record of decision. The...
Aspen Times
Polayes: Don’t be fooled
The way the Aspen City Council and administration are pushing their “Preferred Alternative” for the. Entrance to Aspen project reminds me of stereotypical used car salespeople trying to sell an old. clunker as the Rolls Royce of solutions. Don’t be fooled by slick sales pitches. Any effective accident,...
Aspen Times
Mueller: Come Tuesday to Fields hearing
At the Dec. 20 Eagle County Board of Commissioners’ public hearing on the Fields development in El Jebel, it appeared that methodologies were manipulated in order to give the developer an advantage. This reeks of impropriety and favoritism. One of the standards that must be met for a zone...
Aspen Times
Rogers: A poet’s seed, planted
In another life in another ski town, I served on the board of an organization that aspired to emulate the Aspen Institute, at least so far as raising the intellectual and artistic level of its community. We didn’t come close. Thank Walter Paepcke, whose inspiration in 1949 to celebrate...
Aspen Times
Milias: Life, liberty, and a vacancy tax
One of these things is most certainly not like the others. But, a “vacancy tax” is effectively on Aspen’s March 7 municipal election ballot in the guise of Councilman Skippy Mesirow, who seeks re-election to a second term. For owners of private property in Aspen, the local...
Aspen Times
Fortunato: Hearing on flawed project Tuesday
On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Eagle County commissioners will take public comment regarding the flawed Fields project. The Fields development application violates a number of Eagle County standards, plans and criteria. These include: The Fields project is not transit-oriented, there is no pedestrian trail, it is not compatible with surrounding uses, it lacks public benefit, the traffic study is inaccurate and defective, and it lacks the requirement of a sustainability analysis. These criteria are not optional nor are they amenities. They are requirements.
Aspen Times
Maiolo: Grateful to Thrift Shop
Thank you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for again donating to Aspen Mountain Guide School and supporting our students to be professional ski instructors. The Thrift Store ladies acknowledge the importance of teaching and learning beyond the classroom in authentic and experiential ways. My students and I are so grateful for your continued support of this program taught at Aspen High School.
Aspen Times
Ex-deputy accuses Pitkin County jail’s health-care provider of negligence over assault, strangulation
A former Pitkin County deputy who was the victim of a violent attack by a jail inmate with a history of psychiatric episodes is suing a health-care provider for negligence over the incident. Deborah Kendrick’s lawsuit alleges Denver-based Correctional Health Partners, or CHP, failed to ensure that an inmate was...
Comments / 1