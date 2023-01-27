On Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Eagle County commissioners will take public comment regarding the flawed Fields project. The Fields development application violates a number of Eagle County standards, plans and criteria. These include: The Fields project is not transit-oriented, there is no pedestrian trail, it is not compatible with surrounding uses, it lacks public benefit, the traffic study is inaccurate and defective, and it lacks the requirement of a sustainability analysis. These criteria are not optional nor are they amenities. They are requirements.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO