Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Agencies host ‘one-stop shop’ for those experiencing housing insecurity on the Kenai Peninsula
Several local agencies are hosting an event Tuesday to connect people experiencing homelessness or needing extra support in Homer and Anchor Point with resources. They’ll be handing out all kinds of items — from emergency gear to laundry and shower vouchers to sleeping bags and hygiene kits. The...
Flying community abuzz over indictment of restaurateur who endangered floatplane passengers in Halibut Cove
A federal grand jury charged Marian Tillion Beck of Halibut Cove last week with willfully harassing the pilot of an aircraft, Eric Lee, who was attempting to taxi his floatplane out of the cove on Aug. 23. Lee operates Alaska Ultimate Safaris in Homer and was preparing to take a group of people on a flight-seeing tour, when Beck operated a boat “in a grossly negligent manner that endangered the life, limb, or property of a person.”
kdll.org
City Manager closes Homer park to summer camping following uptick in crime
Karen Hornaday Park will be closed to camping this summer following an uptick in crime in the Homer park, the city announced earlier this month. City Manager Rob Dumouchel said the city has had a number of challenges managing the campground, including difficulty finding staff to keep it up and running. He also said they’ve had what he called a “significant increase” in inappropriate uses of the park from campers.
kdll.org
School district feeling effects of plateaued education funding
School districts statewide are feeling the effects of stagnant education funding. For the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, that’s adding up to a $13.1 million budget deficit. At a Board of Education on Jan. 9, Vice President Zen Kelly announced the deficit and said the district will need to...
Comments / 0