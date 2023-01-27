ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Former rail could soon become new bike and hiking trail in Estero

By Calvin Lewis
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
A proposed 12-mile hiking and biking trail could be coming soon.

The proposed trail happens to be an unused rail, spanning from Bonita Beach Road to Alico Road. Bringing some much-needed biking access to an area that rides on thrills.

An investment that could also be good for business.

"We’re one of the busier shops in Florida, here,” said David Foote, a salesperson with Trek.

Inside this Trek Bicycle shop, excitement is building over the prospect of a new thrill.

"Our customers are excited and enthused about it and they want us to be as supportive of it as they are,” says Foote.

Supportive of a proposed, 12-mile biking and hiking trail— the first of its kind to make its way to Estero.

“It would provide a very safe environment where you can ride safely with your family, with your children without worrying about traffic and traffic lights and a lot of other issues that can come with riding on the road.”

The proposed 12-mile biking and hiking trail would run from Bonita Beach Road to Alico Road. Making it attractive to not only bike riders, but property owners as well.

"Businesses locate next to them and a lot of dining and entertainment facilities want to be by rail trails," said Foote. "So it’s a very positive enhancement for the community.”

It could also lead to future bike trails making their way locally. Providing a variety of rides and views for even the most passionate rider.

"As more and more people become familiar with that trail, they’ll ask for further developments laterally off of the rail trail. So people can get into the neighborhoods and then access the trail from other areas.”

Keeping these bike enthusiasts hopeful of spreading some joy on wheels.

"Oh absolutely," said Foote. "You know, that’s what we’re here about and that’s why I’m here because I love cycling and I just like to get people on bikes.”

