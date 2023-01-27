Kiwibots coming to UL campus

Students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, will soon get the opportunity to experience a new way of food delivery service technology, Kiwibots are coming to the campus soon.

These small robots, will deliver food to you anywhere on campus.

There will be 12 active Kiwibots, and the office where they will be stored will be, located in the second half of the Ragin' Cajun food court.

The robots will be leaving from there, to pick up the ordered food and then deliver it to that student.

Students can choose to order from establishments including The Brew, Mcalister's, Smoothie King, and the Ragin' Cajun food court, and before they submit their order, they will have the option to make it a mobile order for pickup or a delivery, where a Kiwibot will then bring the food to anywhere on the main campus.

The Kiwibots are expected, to be on campus soon.