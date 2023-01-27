Food Drive at Red Oaks Coping

At the Vineyard Church in Lafayette, an inclusive teen and adult social group finds ways to give back to the community.

At Red Oaks Coping, co-owner Stephanie Krielow believes that letting the teens choose participants and spread awareness for different causes around the city, is a good way to let their passions and volunteerism flow.

"When they find their passion, there's no stopping them." Krielow told KATC.

The social group focuses on different causes each year to see what they can help with. This month, they have partnered with Catholic Charites of Acadiana to do a food drive to help feed the hungry in our community.

Donated goods such as dry beans, pasta or rice can be dropped off at the Autism Society of Acadiana, Pediatric Therapy and Learning Center, or Willow Mental Wellness and Recovery.

All food donations will go towards stocking a food bank in Lafayette.

"No matter what a person's label is, they can make a difference. Everyone can make a difference," says Krielow.

For more information about Red Oaks Coping social groups and how you can donate, reash out to redoakscoping@gmail.com .

