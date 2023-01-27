Britney Spears asks fans to ‘respect my privacy’ after police wellness check

Britney Spears says her "privacy was invaded" after the police were called to her home due to prank phone calls.

In a tweet on Thursday, the "Toxic" singer shared a message to her followers and asked her fans to "respect my privacy."

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears said. "The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she continued. "During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B."

The calls came from concerned fans after she deleted her Instagram account.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office told ABC News that they responded to the calls out of an abundance of caution.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: IN this April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears attends an event in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Spears has been in the spotlight recently amid a growing trend on TikTok, #WhereIsBritney, where fans have expressed their concern for the star.

While the singer shared her love for her fans, Spears said this time, things turned out of hand.

"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded," she said.