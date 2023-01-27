Things to do in Chicago this weekend

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Here are the latest weekend activities in the Chicago region, compiled by WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson:

--Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit during Chinatown's Lunar New Year Parade . The event steps off at 24th Street and Wentworth Sunday afternoon with traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, colorful floats and marching bands.

--A classic fairy tale comes to life at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Explore a strange and twisted world during Engelbert Humperdink's Hansel and Gretel . The Lyric Opera offers six family-friendly performances now through Feb. 5.

-- Calling all whiskey lovers: Treat your taste buds to a world of flavors during the Chicago Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival . Head to Hubbard Inn on Saturday and try out over 20 different local and international whiskies along with live music and plenty of good eats.

--Perhaps a stout is more your style. Historic downtown Long Grove plays host to Chicagoland's biggest outdoor winter beer party, Apline Fest! The German-style winter retreat includes fresh brews alongside a crackling fire plus winter games.

--It's the cheesiest bar crawl ever. Wrigleyville's Mac and Cheese Crawl brings you bar to bar to indulge in a classic comfort food. Come hungry because tickets include seven servings of mac and cheese.

-- Make 2023 your best fishing season yet. The Chicagoland Fishing Travel and Outdoor Expo returns to the Schaumburg Convention Center this weekend to offer tips and techniques from experts, plus the latest and greatest in tackle.

--And the holidays may have come and gone, but you can still celebrate the winter season at Frosty Fest . Grab the kids and head to Red Oak Nature Center in Batavia Saturday afternoon to hike along self-guided trails then warm up with some hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

