Knoxville, TN

University of Connecticut

UConn Mourns The Loss Of Former MBB Star Norman Bailey

Norman Bailey, who rose from Hartford's playgrounds to a notable career with UConn's early Big East Conference teams, has died, a UConn spokesperson confirmed. He was 61 years old. Bailey, who played at Northwest Catholic-West Hartford and at UConn from 1980-83, was 6-5, but remembered for his ability to rise...
HARTFORD, CT
theuconnblog.com

No. 12 UConn men’s hockey loses CT Ice final to No. 3 Quinnipiac

UConn men’s hockey was 20 minutes away from its first trophy since 2016 but came up short against No. 3 Quinnipiac in the title game at M&T Bank Arena, the Bobcats’ home, on Saturday night. Quinnipiac led after 20 minutes and for most of the second period but...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Cox Case Echoes Found In Nichols’ Death

A dozen Black community leaders, politicians, and pastors gathered in Newhallville to mourn the latest nation-shaking episode of police brutality — and to draw a connection between the arrests of five Memphis cops for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and the arrests of five New Haven cops for the mishandling of Richard ​“Randy” Cox.
NEW HAVEN, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Legislators and governor scurry to overlook Connecticut's child neglect

While state government is all geared up to distract itself with trivia, news organizations are full of reports indicating Connecticut's worsening impoverishment, especially its child neglect. In recent days these reports have told of thousands of students coming to school hungry because their families don't feed them at home, and of a city school system -- Waterbury's -- that is making around-the-clock tutoring available to students, 80% of whom are described as "high needs," a euphemism for neglected.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah

The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Updated: 9 hours ago. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the...
BOZRAH, CT
WTNH

6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
WATERBURY, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE

