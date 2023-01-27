Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
University of Connecticut
UConn Mourns The Loss Of Former MBB Star Norman Bailey
Norman Bailey, who rose from Hartford's playgrounds to a notable career with UConn's early Big East Conference teams, has died, a UConn spokesperson confirmed. He was 61 years old. Bailey, who played at Northwest Catholic-West Hartford and at UConn from 1980-83, was 6-5, but remembered for his ability to rise...
New Britain Herald
Bristol native Donovan Clingan’s desire to be great helping UConn get back to the top
STORRS — The Jonathan Husky logo lies centered on UConn’s two-toned court and stares up at a constant reminder of why the University of Connecticut was once known as the basketball capital of the world. Fifteen Championship banners — 11 for the women and four for the men...
theuconnblog.com
No. 12 UConn men’s hockey loses CT Ice final to No. 3 Quinnipiac
UConn men’s hockey was 20 minutes away from its first trophy since 2016 but came up short against No. 3 Quinnipiac in the title game at M&T Bank Arena, the Bobcats’ home, on Saturday night. Quinnipiac led after 20 minutes and for most of the second period but...
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
Cox Case Echoes Found In Nichols’ Death
A dozen Black community leaders, politicians, and pastors gathered in Newhallville to mourn the latest nation-shaking episode of police brutality — and to draw a connection between the arrests of five Memphis cops for the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and the arrests of five New Haven cops for the mishandling of Richard “Randy” Cox.
Death of Tyre Nichols: New Haven demonstrators gather on the green
In New Haven, protesters made their voices heard on the green. The community came together in June, when 36-year-old Randy Cox was paralyzed in the back of a police van. Cox was in handcuffs and had no seatbelt on.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
Cop Charged In Memphis Beating Death Played Football At Bloomfield High School
A former Connecticut high school football player has been identified as one of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7. Officer Desmond Mills Jr. lived in Hartford County and graduated from Bloomfield High School where he...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
NBC Connecticut
Person Assaulted by 2 Women, Minor After Youth Basketball Game in Milford
A person was assaulted by two women and a minor after a youth basketball game in Milford over the weekend. Officers were called to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight on Sunday around noon. Authorities said the victim reported that they were at a youth basketball game when a...
Journal Inquirer
Legislators and governor scurry to overlook Connecticut's child neglect
While state government is all geared up to distract itself with trivia, news organizations are full of reports indicating Connecticut's worsening impoverishment, especially its child neglect. In recent days these reports have told of thousands of students coming to school hungry because their families don't feed them at home, and of a city school system -- Waterbury's -- that is making around-the-clock tutoring available to students, 80% of whom are described as "high needs," a euphemism for neglected.
News 12
Memphis officer charged in beating death of Tyre Nichols attended school in Hartford
New body cam video has been released showing the moments Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by police during a traffic stop. He died three days later. One of the five former Memphis police officers charged in Nichols' death has ties to Connecticut. In the video, officers can be seen stopping...
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House visits Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood! Dennis House went to Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford this week — to help students on the boy’s basketball team with their interviewing skills. Dennis House said he had great time meeting the guys and teaching them about how to improve their […]
wiltonbulletin.com
In CT, barriers for women in fire service range from ill-fitting equipment to poor access to CPAT training
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Caitlin Clarkson Pereira was working to become a firefighter, she flew to Florida to train for the Candidate Physical Ability Test, or CPAT. Connecticut does not have a year-round facility where would-be firefighters can practice the CPAT, prompting...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Connecticut native charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment.
Victim rushed to emergency surgery after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A victim was rushed into emergency surgery following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to St. Francis Hospital after hearing that a gunshot victim had arrived, according to authorities. The victim was in critical condition, as of late Sunday morning. Police do […]
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah
The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport. Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols. Updated: 9 hours ago. Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the...
6 students arrested for Waterbury high school fight
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Six high school students were arrested Monday in connection to a fight at Crosby High School, according to police. The teenagers have all been charged with second-degree breach of peace. Officers responded to the school at 12:15 p.m. Monday after hearing about the fight, according to police. No one was injured, […]
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Comments / 0