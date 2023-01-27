Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of DelawareEden ReportsNewark, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itselfRoger MarshElkton, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
papreplive.com
Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Haverford remains undefeated with win over Conestoga
Haverford added another win to the total Saturday, in sight of the regular-season finished line. Caroline Dotsey scored 16 points as the Fords moved to 19-0 with a 36-33 win over Conestoga and earned the 300th career win for head coach Lauren Pellicane. It’s the second narrow win for the...
papreplive.com
Defense spurs Sun Valley to win over shorthanded Kennett
KENNETT SQUARE >> The notion of turning defense into points is nothing new to basketball. But what the Sun Valley boys did to Kennett at the start of the second half on Monday in Ches-Mont American action proved that when it’s done with precision, it can very quickly turn a tight battle into a blowout.
papreplive.com
Owen J. Roberts teams top Spring-Ford in battle of unbeatens; Gutshall sets Ursinus pool record
COLLEGEVILLE >> The marquee matchup between Owen J. Roberts and Spring-Ford has become a staple for the Pioneer Athletic Conference swim scene. The annual clash of the titans — both unbeaten at 9-0, boys and girls alike — took place at Ursinus College on Monday. The Wildcats took the meet, 95-75 for the girls and 91-79 for the boys, to hand the Rams their first losses of the season in a winner-take-all for the PAC crown.
papreplive.com
Conestoga’s Hayden McLellan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Jan. 30-Feb. 5)
The senior captain has posted a 26-1 record this winter (as of Jan. 30), including 16 pins, three technical falls and four major decisions. He captured the Central League Tournament title at 172 pounds with a 17-4 victory in the championship finals. He is currently ranked No. 2 in all of District 1 (No. 1 for 3A schools). As a junior he compiled a 32-7 record, and finished first at Sections at 160 pounds. McLellan also has played football for the Pioneers, and was part of a state rugby championship team at Conestoga. Conestoga wrestling head coach Gary Baker said, “Hayden has been instrumental to our team’s success this year – not only because of his personal achievements but because he leads by example every day in practice. I believe Hayden has what it takes to go far in the PIAA state tournament and I truly believe he will be even better in college. I am also confident that one day in the future there will be kids responding ‘yes, Coach McLellan,’ as Hayden will pay his vast knowledge forward with the next generation.”
papreplive.com
Becahi edges Malvern Prep in tense, bonus-less battle of titans
BETHLEHEM >> With no more than bragging rights at stake, a raucous crowd and two proud programs found little success containing their emotions in the dark, moody edges of the Bethlehem Catholic gym. In the middle of the mat, under the spotlight, an exhibition of competition was on full display...
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Jan. 28): Hill School boys basketball clinches top seed in MAPL tournament in win over Hun
Highlights: Hill School clinched the top seed in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament with a win at Hun School on Saturday afternoon. Augie Gerhart led the Blues (5-0 MAPL, 12-7 overall) with 25 points, Justin Molen scored 14 and Trey O’Neil added 12. Mac Kelly scored 26 for the Raiders (10-8).
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
papreplive.com
Photo gallery: Malvern Prep v. Bethlehem Catholic
capitalsoutsider.com
Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
papreplive.com
Villa Maria Academy swimmers, divers sparkle in victory against VJM
Malvern >> The Villa Maria Academy swimming and diving team (4-2 overall, 3-1 AACA) displayed its depth of talent — particularly in diving — during its 104-75 win against Villa Joseph Marie Saturday at Malvern Prep. Leading the way for the Hurricanes was sophomore Keriann Collison, who won...
Daily Local News
Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show
WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
Omnus Brewing Planned for Downingtown’s Former HG Motorcar Dealership
Omnus – which means ‘everyone’ in Latin – is seeking to change the dynamics of the industry by ushering in a ‘diverse, equitable, and inclusive’ operation.
abc27.com
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
multifamilybiz.com
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best local eateries.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
