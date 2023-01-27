The senior captain has posted a 26-1 record this winter (as of Jan. 30), including 16 pins, three technical falls and four major decisions. He captured the Central League Tournament title at 172 pounds with a 17-4 victory in the championship finals. He is currently ranked No. 2 in all of District 1 (No. 1 for 3A schools). As a junior he compiled a 32-7 record, and finished first at Sections at 160 pounds. McLellan also has played football for the Pioneers, and was part of a state rugby championship team at Conestoga. Conestoga wrestling head coach Gary Baker said, “Hayden has been instrumental to our team’s success this year – not only because of his personal achievements but because he leads by example every day in practice. I believe Hayden has what it takes to go far in the PIAA state tournament and I truly believe he will be even better in college. I am also confident that one day in the future there will be kids responding ‘yes, Coach McLellan,’ as Hayden will pay his vast knowledge forward with the next generation.”

