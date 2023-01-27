Read full article on original website
Role Players Shined Over The Weekend For Utah Women’s Basketball, Red Rocks
SALT LAKE CITY – It was a big weekend up on the hill for Utah women’s basketball and the Red Rocks as they hosted ranked opponents in the Huntsman Center. The Utes prevailed thanks to some key performances from role players on both teams in a total depth chart flex.
BYU Football Bolsters Defensive Line With Two Snow College Commits
PROVO, Utah – An area of focus for BYU football as they enter the Big 12 Conference is along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Stone Mulitalo announced his pledge to BYU. A former Skyridge High standout, Mulitalo earned a three-star ranking by 247Sports amidst the pandemic-stricken class of 2021.
BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Cornerback Dylan Flowers
PROVO, Utah – Southern Utah cornerback Dylan Flowers will join the BYU football program. Flowers announced his pledge to BYU on Monday with a social media post that read, “God’s Plan #Committed.”. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback hails from Playa Del Ray, California. He was recruited by BYU’s...
Utah Women Play Hard In Top-10 Showdown With UCLA, Come Up With Incredible Win
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 9 Utah women’s basketball team played host Sunday afternoon to the No. 8 UCLA Bruins in another exciting Top-10 Matchup and walked away with the win in incredible fashion. The game was fast-paced and physical from the start with neither side relenting...
Utah Football Adds Transfer Wide Receiver From Indiana
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added another wide receiver to their room, this time a talented transfer from Indiana. Emory Simmons made his intentions known via Twitter Sunday morning warning teams to “buckle up”. Utah is the third stop for Simmons after he spent last season with the Hoosiers and the prior three seasons at North Carolina. Simmons has one year to play for the Utes with option of taking his Covid year if he so wishes.
‘We’ll Be Ready’ Lynne Roberts’ Utes Confident On Eve Of Top-10 Tilt Against UCLA
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women’s basketball team has been steamrolling competition this season and the Salt Lake City community is beginning to take notice. An announced 3,300 fans, but probably closer to 4,000 to this untrained reporter’s eye, braved a winter snowstorm to see the Utes defeat the USC Trojans on Friday night.
Runnin’ Utes Struggled To Score Against Oregon, Can’t Come Up With The Win
EUGENE, Or – The Runnin’ Utes struggled to score in the second half of their PNW trip to take on Oregon after putting on a solid performance a few days earlier against Oregon State. The Utes had been great as of late as an entire unit, but the streak came to an end in Eugene.
Weber State Drops Close Contest With Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Washington – The Weber State Wildcats went on the road to Reese Court to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday. The Wildcats last game was an 8-point road win against the Idaho Vandals, 73-65. The Eagles last game was a convincing home win against the Idaho State Bengals, 81-68.
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Loss Against No. 22 Saint Mary’s
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team played No. 22 Saint Mary’s down to the wire, but came up one play short losing 57-56. Let’s answer some questions from another gut-wrenching BYU loss. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore did a nice job defensively...
Jazz Host RSL In Rare Practice Crossover
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz had a rare opportunity at practice on Monday to welcome members of Real Salt Lake to the Zions Bank Basketball Campus. The Jazz are in the midst of three days off between games and were able to host RSL after their Major League Soccer counterparts did the same in September.
