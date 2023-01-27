ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

kslsports.com

BYU Football Bolsters Defensive Line With Two Snow College Commits

PROVO, Utah – An area of focus for BYU football as they enter the Big 12 Conference is along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Stone Mulitalo announced his pledge to BYU. A former Skyridge High standout, Mulitalo earned a three-star ranking by 247Sports amidst the pandemic-stricken class of 2021.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Lands Transfer Portal Cornerback Dylan Flowers

PROVO, Utah – Southern Utah cornerback Dylan Flowers will join the BYU football program. Flowers announced his pledge to BYU on Monday with a social media post that read, “God’s Plan #Committed.”. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback hails from Playa Del Ray, California. He was recruited by BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Adds Transfer Wide Receiver From Indiana

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football added another wide receiver to their room, this time a talented transfer from Indiana. Emory Simmons made his intentions known via Twitter Sunday morning warning teams to “buckle up”. Utah is the third stop for Simmons after he spent last season with the Hoosiers and the prior three seasons at North Carolina. Simmons has one year to play for the Utes with option of taking his Covid year if he so wishes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Drops Close Contest With Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Washington – The Weber State Wildcats went on the road to Reese Court to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday. The Wildcats last game was an 8-point road win against the Idaho Vandals, 73-65. The Eagles last game was a convincing home win against the Idaho State Bengals, 81-68.
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Loss Against No. 22 Saint Mary’s

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team played No. 22 Saint Mary’s down to the wire, but came up one play short losing 57-56. Let’s answer some questions from another gut-wrenching BYU loss. Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore did a nice job defensively...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Jazz Host RSL In Rare Practice Crossover

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz had a rare opportunity at practice on Monday to welcome members of Real Salt Lake to the Zions Bank Basketball Campus. The Jazz are in the midst of three days off between games and were able to host RSL after their Major League Soccer counterparts did the same in September.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

