Manhattan, KS

WIBW

Topeka High celebrates its recently restored foyer that reflects the past

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School’s main entryway was celebrated on Monday as the foyer was completely restored to its previous look. The Topeka High Historical Society hosted a grand reopening for the school’s foyer on Monday, January 30, because crews stripped the old paint, and restored the colors and finishes to create an almost identical match to what it would have looked like when the school opened in 1931.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Manhattan man is behind bars after he was accused of trapping a woman and holding a knife to her throat over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a domestic incident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Harvesters next KNI food distribution canceled due to weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Neurological Institute will not host another Harvesters food distribution until March due to the weather. KNI’s food distribution, normally held on the first Thursday of each month, was created in partnership with the Harvesters – Food Network and the Town and Country Christian Church. The next distribution was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2. However, the February distribution has been canceled due to impending frigid temperatures.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Manhattan man hospitalized after car strikes guardrail

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Sunday in Riley County. A 2015 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Williams, 24, of Manhattan was westbound on Fort Riley Blvd. near South Seth Child Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The car struck...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened three cases investigating rapes that happened over the weekend with two of them connected. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a sexual assault.
MANHATTAN, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas

When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Local students bring talent to the Future City Competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and nearby middle school students competed in the Future City Competition this weekend. The competition was held at Seaman Middle School, where over 40 teams competed in this year’s theme, which focused on climate change. Kevin Koester, the Regional Coordinator of the Future City Competition, said this is not just a competition but also a way to educate students about why engineering is important.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

County commissioners take steps toward improving facilities’ parking lots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is taking steps to improve parking lots at some of its facilities. The Shawnee Co. board of commissioners approved $380,000 to make improvements to the county jail parking lot, along with the parking lots at the election office on SW Van Buren and the north annex. The county has now taken proactive steps to put the projects out for bid and seek companies to do the repairs and improvements.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Harvesters held drive-thru food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning. The distribution was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1100 SE Washington Street, from 11 a.m. to noon. Families were able to drive through and receive a variety of goods. Maurice Benson, Harvesters coordinator, said it’s all about giving back to the community.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Master Overbey’s hosts free women’s self-defense workshop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Master Overbey’s in Topeka hosted a free women’s self-defense workshop Saturday. The event had a comprehensive, interactive seminar that covered several topics, teaching women how to avoid conflicts and escape bodily harm. The martial arts studio covered topics such as conflict avoidance, home and...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Cause of East Emporia fire undetermined

A house in east Emporia received minimal damage after a Saturday night fire. According to the Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, first responders were dispatched to 818 Sylvan St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, moderate smoke and flames were noted coming from the rear of the structure.
EMPORIA, KS

