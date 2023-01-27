Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka High celebrates its recently restored foyer that reflects the past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School’s main entryway was celebrated on Monday as the foyer was completely restored to its previous look. The Topeka High Historical Society hosted a grand reopening for the school’s foyer on Monday, January 30, because crews stripped the old paint, and restored the colors and finishes to create an almost identical match to what it would have looked like when the school opened in 1931.
WIBW
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
WIBW
Manhattan man accused of trapping woman, holding knife to her throat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One Manhattan man is behind bars after he was accused of trapping a woman and holding a knife to her throat over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, officials were called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a domestic incident.
WIBW
Harvesters next KNI food distribution canceled due to weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Neurological Institute will not host another Harvesters food distribution until March due to the weather. KNI’s food distribution, normally held on the first Thursday of each month, was created in partnership with the Harvesters – Food Network and the Town and Country Christian Church. The next distribution was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2. However, the February distribution has been canceled due to impending frigid temperatures.
WIBW
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
Manhattan man hospitalized after car strikes guardrail
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Sunday in Riley County. A 2015 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Williams, 24, of Manhattan was westbound on Fort Riley Blvd. near South Seth Child Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The car struck...
Oleander Cafe pulls up stakes, moves to new location in West Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fans of the Oleander Cafe will have to look on the other side of town from now on. 27 News spoke with Zach Stanek, owner of the Oleander Cafe, about his recent decision to move out of his old spot at the Topeka Vendors Market to the west side of town. For […]
WIBW
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
WIBW
Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night. According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28. Upon arrival, they located an adult man on...
WIBW
Manhattan officials investigate three weekend rape cases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened three cases investigating rapes that happened over the weekend with two of them connected. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, officials were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of a sexual assault.
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Kansas
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Kansas.
WIBW
Local students bring talent to the Future City Competition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and nearby middle school students competed in the Future City Competition this weekend. The competition was held at Seaman Middle School, where over 40 teams competed in this year’s theme, which focused on climate change. Kevin Koester, the Regional Coordinator of the Future City Competition, said this is not just a competition but also a way to educate students about why engineering is important.
WIBW
Native Sons & Daughters of Kansas honor health care workers at banquet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas held their 103rd annual meeting Saturday night in Topeka. For the first time in its history, the organization honored an entire industry at its annual banquet. “For 100 years we’ve met to honor a Kansan of the Year, and...
WIBW
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
WIBW
County commissioners take steps toward improving facilities’ parking lots
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is taking steps to improve parking lots at some of its facilities. The Shawnee Co. board of commissioners approved $380,000 to make improvements to the county jail parking lot, along with the parking lots at the election office on SW Van Buren and the north annex. The county has now taken proactive steps to put the projects out for bid and seek companies to do the repairs and improvements.
WIBW
Topeka Harvesters held drive-thru food distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Harvesters held a food distribution Saturday morning. The distribution was held at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1100 SE Washington Street, from 11 a.m. to noon. Families were able to drive through and receive a variety of goods. Maurice Benson, Harvesters coordinator, said it’s all about giving back to the community.
WIBW
Master Overbey’s hosts free women’s self-defense workshop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Master Overbey’s in Topeka hosted a free women’s self-defense workshop Saturday. The event had a comprehensive, interactive seminar that covered several topics, teaching women how to avoid conflicts and escape bodily harm. The martial arts studio covered topics such as conflict avoidance, home and...
Emporia gazette.com
Cause of East Emporia fire undetermined
A house in east Emporia received minimal damage after a Saturday night fire. According to the Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, first responders were dispatched to 818 Sylvan St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, moderate smoke and flames were noted coming from the rear of the structure.
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
