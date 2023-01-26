Read full article on original website
Boxcar Willie remembered at Branson Centennial Museum
The children of legendary Branson entertainer Boxcar Willie gave a presentation about their father’s life and legacy at the Branson Centennial Museum on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Larry Martin, who performed for years as Boxcar Willie, Jr., and his sister Lorrie Brown shared stories about growing up as Boxcar’s children, his fierce dedication to his fans, and his love of America and his fellow veterans.
Believe It or Not!: Ripley’s Branson offers winter fun, announces 2023 exhibit
Despite the first part of each New Year being deemed Branson’s slow season, there is still plenty of fun and adventure being offered in the area for families of all ages this time of year; believe it or not. Located across the street from the Branson Ferris Wheel on...
Volunteer fire captain’s home destroyed by fire
The community around north Stone County is coming together to support a local volunteer firefighter and his family, who tragically lost their home to a fire on Saturday, Jan. 21, around 1 p.m. Dylan Foster, Captain at Fire Station 24 for North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District and...
Branson wrestlers Isringhausen, Moore win at tournaments
The Branson Boys Wrestling team stands with an 8-4 record after a win on senior night, and one wrestler set the school’s record for most wins in a career after a win in a weekend tournament. The team picked up a split in a match with Kickapoo and Ozark,...
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
Birch & Willow Spa opens in Branson Meadows
A mother and daughter have opened one of Branson’s newest spas in the Shoppes at Branson Meadows. Birch & Willow Spa is the creation of Jami Kysar and daughter Jodi Lilly. Their aim is to create a spa which rivals those of the best resorts but is focused on superior customer service to keep regular customers extremely satisfied with their services.
Snow Day Readers Photos
On Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 25, the area was covered in the first snow of the year. We asked our readers to submit photos of the snow on our Facebook page. We had more than 70 submissions. Here are a few of our favorites. Follow us at ‘Branson...
One arrested after Hollister standoff
The Hollister Police Department detained four people following a hostage situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to Hollister police, their officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a residence at 902 Evergreen St. over reports of a woman and a child being held against their will.
Branson aldermen to discuss marketing, budget
The Branson Board of Aldermen moved their regularly scheduled study session and meeting from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, because of the winter storm which struck Branson. The delay gives aldermen and the public an extra week to consider the items which would have been discussed on Jan. 24. At...
Bradleyville Business Team wins at Mark Twain Conference
The Bradleyville School District Business Team took home the first place win at the Mark Twain Conference. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Eagles team finished first in the Business Competition at the conference. The team also brought home individual medals including second place in marketing presentation, and back to back...
Taney County Septic Tank Pump Out Program continues
The Taney County Office of Environmental Services has announced it will continue its Septic Tank Pump Out Program in 2023. This will mark the ninth year the service has been provided to qualifying Taney County property owners. The program will service a septic tank on a single-family residential property once every four years and 100% of the cost will be paid for the septic pump out. Any participating property owner will be responsible for locating their septic tank and having the service access exposed for the septic hauler.
Hollister student Sam Teaster signs with C of O
Hollister High School Senior Sam Teaster recently signed his Letter of Intent to continue his education and athletic career in baseball at College of the Ozarks. College of the Ozarks Assistant Baseball Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Justin McMillin said the Bobcats are excited to add Teaster to their roster. “We...
