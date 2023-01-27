ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

fox44news.com

W.S. Young bridge closed due to road conditions

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has closed W.S. Young Drive bridge, from Veterans Memorial Boulevard to Atkinson Avenue, due to icy conditions. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the area. Killeen will have a low amount of impact and most roads should remain passable – but some icing may occur on other elevated surfaces, and bridges may close during this time.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning

(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area

You can check real-time grid conditions here. How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846. You can...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas school districts issue weather updates

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
WACO, TX
kwhi.com

ROUND ROCK MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

A Round Rock man was arrested this weekend after the report of a reckless driver was received. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 12:05, Officers were notified of a call received in reference to a reckless driver traveling through Brenham westbound on Highway 290 West. Officer Crystal Buckner located the vehicle and observed that it was failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and observed it almost strike a concrete guard rail. Officer Buckner effected a stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with the driver, Eduardo Benedetto, 68 of Round Rock, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. Benedetto was asked to perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated, 2nd offence. Benedetto was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Diesel spill causing delays in Waco traffic

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A diesel spill in Waco is affecting the early Thursday afternoon commute. According to the Waco Fire Department, the accident occurred in the 4300 block of S. Interstate 35 – on the southbound side. Fire units and a hazmat team are on the scene.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man held on robbery charge related to body found dumped

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police report 19-year-old Alijah Veshawn Benson has been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence connected with the discovery of a body in a Waco creek in January. Special Crimes Detectives discovered that the suspects in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Major water line break in Temple

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage. Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F. According to...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Warming centers in Temple open as cold, rain rolls in

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Notes | The video below is a previous segment on warming centers in Central Texas. Two warming centers will be open Sunday night, as temperatures and rain start heading down, according to the City of Temple. The Salvation Army, located at 419 W. Ave. G...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

KCEN

