NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
Cleveland.com

Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Yardbarker

Cavs Rumored To Be Interested In Josh Hart

The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and Cleveland has yet to make any moves. They aren't the only ones though. There have only been a handful of minor trades throughout the NBA this season and hopes are running out that the deadline will continue to the chaotic event we're used to seeing.
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Amari Cooper

In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
Clayton News Daily

Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
