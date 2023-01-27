Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Magic Johnson Reveals He Couldn't Drink, Smoke, And Gamble Like Michael Jordan
Safe to say, Michael Jordan was one of a kind, and Magic Johnson knew what he could and couldn't do.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Full Comparison: Who Is The Real GOAT?
This is the full comparison between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Once and for all, let's see who is the greatest NBA player of all time.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons And Seth Curry To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade moves Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Lakers in a deal featuring Russell Westbrook.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
LeBron James' Tweet Is Going Viral After Lakers Loss To Celtics
LeBron James sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Yardbarker
Cavs Rumored To Be Interested In Josh Hart
The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and Cleveland has yet to make any moves. They aren't the only ones though. There have only been a handful of minor trades throughout the NBA this season and hopes are running out that the deadline will continue to the chaotic event we're used to seeing.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Watch: Cavaliers’ Darius Garland delivers a no-look dime to Jarrett Allen vs. Clippers (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland was busy finding his teammates for open looks at the basket on Sunday as Cleveland raced out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Garland, who is averaging 10.4 assists over his last six games, went...
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics
Anthony Davis met with the media after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics.
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - Amari Cooper
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
Clayton News Daily
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat
Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
