ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, MI

Mason Community Services offers free clothing, diapers to low-income households

By Hannah McIlree
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7aKw_0kStZ8oi00

Mason Community Services is ironing out the details of their new clothing bank.

The clothing bank, better known as The Freely Given Clothing Closet, provides free men's, women's and children's clothing to those in need. The facility is also home to the Holt Food Bank. Even though the pair are separate entities, they share the common goal of helping low-income households.

Linda Hughson, a Mason Community Services volunteer, said that many people are struggling to pay the bills, rent and more, but the clothing bank allows people to get a common necessity for free.

The Freely Giving Clothing Closet also has diapers and wipes for parents that qualify.

"We'll be able to give them 50 diapers a month and wipes to help out," said Hughson.

Mason Community Services is also collaborating with B2 Outlet and Playmakers to provide shoes.

"I would say 90% of the shoes are brand new. They're from B2 Outlet and also Playmakers. When it gets time to go back to school, Playmakers comes and helps us get shoes and tennis shoes to the kids in need in the area," said Hughson.

The Freely Given Clothing Closet is set to serve to public starting Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. For those wishing to donate, you can the same day from 1 to 7 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

"Happy to be Alive", Plymouth man shares blood cancer story

(CBS DETROIT)- "I just heard the word cancer and everything went black and just was like, woah," says Paris Jones, recalling that day in 2019 when he was told he had blood cancer.It seems like just a short time ago, he was re-learning how to walk. It started with pneumonia, then pain in his lower back, then having a hard time moving accommodated with fractures and broken bones. Blood cancer was the diagnosis, rocking Jones and his family. "Treatment did not begin immediately based on our insurance," Jones says his family took to many resources to find the finances to pay...
PLYMOUTH, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Ashley Outlet is opening a new store in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – An Ashley Outlet is coming to a Jackson location that formerly housed another furniture store. Ashley Outlet is looking to open a 35,000-square-foot store at 950 N. West Ave. in mid- to late February. The storefront was occupied by Art Van Furniture until it closed in 2020.
JACKSON, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time

Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

1-year-old Michigan baby dies after caregiver's boyfriend allegedly gave him meth

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of giving his girlfriend's 1-year-old son meth, killing the boy. The child's aunt, Jasmin Jones-Bronner, was granted custody of Cain, who had turned 1 a month before his death. Jones-Bronner was at a work party when her boyfriend, Timothy Coombs allegedly fed Cain meth in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy