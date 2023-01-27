ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyhm8_0kStYpHZ00

Outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier, who appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2021 in a brief NFL career highlighted by a sack of Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 25.

The Lions disclosed his death in a statement Thursday, adding they confirmed it with his family. They did not provide any details.

“Jessie was a model teammate and a wonderful young man who is gone far too soon," the Lions said. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lemonier was signed to the Lions practice squad before the 2022 season, days before being released by the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 17 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks, with the other half coming against Arizona on Dec. 19, 2021.

Liberty University, where Lemonier played for two seasons, said it also saw the Lions statement on Twitter. It later got a call from its former coach and current Auburn coach Hugh Freeze about the player's death.

“The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Flames football great Jessie Lemonier,” the Lynchburg, Virginia, school said in a statement. “Jessie was loved by Flames Nation for being a fierce competitor on the gridiron and cherished by his coaches and teammates in the locker room.”

Lemonier was waived by the Lions in May and claimed by Arizona. He spent the offseason with the Cardinals and part of training came before being cut this past summer. He signed with the Houston Gamblers of the XFL in December and was traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Lemonier was selected by the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL Draft but opted to stay with the USFL.

After playing at Hialeah High School in Florida, Lemonier spent a season at Ventura College in California before transferring to Liberty, where he helped the school make the transition from the FCS to the FBS level during his two seasons (2018-19).

Lemonier capped his career at Liberty by earning MVP honors in the 2019 Cure Bowl, helping the Flames secure their first-ever bowl game victory. With the win over Georgia Southern, Liberty became the third FBS to win a bowl game during its first full season.

Lemonier ended his career for the Flames with 20 1/2 sacks, which ranked third at the time in program history. He was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sacramento

Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Issues Statement About Death Of Tyre Nichols

The NFL has just released a statement regarding the tragic death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month.  Nichols, 29, was stopped by officers on January 7th for what Memphis police described as, "reckless driving." He reportedly ran away from arresting officers following a "confrontation," police ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NFL hopeful Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas

Stetson Bennett has had plenty to celebrate this month, but it sounds like the Georgia quarterback partied a bit too hard over the weekend. Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication. Police confirmed to WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez that the 25-year-old was taken into custody at around 6 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
Luay Rahil

The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
CARMEL, IN
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy