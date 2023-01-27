Is the next Scripps National Spelling Bee champion in your classroom?

How does a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the nation's capital sound?

That's what hundreds of students across Tennessee compete for as part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

E.W. Scripps — the parent company of NewsChannel 5 — is extending the enrollment deadline for the Scripps National Spelling Bee to give more students a chance to spell their way to D.C.

Harding Academy 6th grader Armaan Singhvi was the mid-state's representative at the Scripps National Spelling Bee last year.

Since then, Armaan has won two chess championships — one for Tennessee middle schoolers, and the other in a division for people ages 40 to 60.

Next, Armaan hopes to qualify for the regional spelling bee later this year after winning his school bee last week.

"I'm going to keep on studying and memorizing the 4,000 words, which are most of the words used in the regional bee," Armaan said.

Armaan encourages other students to try their hand at the competition.

"You might think you're bad at spelling, but you can become really good, and if you make it to Washington, D.C., you're going to have an amazing experience," Armaan said.

Educators and schools have until Jan. 31 to sign up their elementary and middle school students to participate in the 2022-2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee program. Interested educators can find more information and enroll their schools at spellingbee.com.

Educators can enroll elementary and middle schools at spellingbee.com now through Jan. 31 and can choose to participate with in-person, online and hybrid options.

Registration is $175 per school. School bees were held throughout the fall of 2022 and early this year, with regional bees running Feb. 1 through March 31. Educators can download the full educator and school guide here .

