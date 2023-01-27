ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Remembering Jerry Blavat, the ‘Geator with the Heater’

“Greetings and salutations from the boss with the hot sauce, from the Geator with the heater” echoes Jerry Blavat. Standing on his bandstand looking out over the packed dance floor, Blavat sings and sways in time to the music, just like those who fill his club Memories in Margate to capacity.
MARGATE, FL
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Families of teens killed in Sunrise canal crash mourn loss

SUNRISE - A mother's wails depict a heartbreak like no other. The families of 17-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien are trying to grasp the unfathomable reality that their children are gone. "I'm very shaky, I'm very shaky because this is my life, this cut my life off," said Vertilien Joseph, Frandeline's father. "I really feel bad, I feel bad, I feel bad. He's my son. Until we live in this world, we remember him forever," said Claisuis Luxilien, Sherwenly's father. Police said the two teenagers were driving behind Jersey College of Nursing on West Oakland Park Boulevard...
SUNRISE, FL
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
5 things you should eat at the South Florida Fair this year

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The South Florida Fair is happening now through January 29th at the South Florida Fairgrounds! This year’s theme is “It’s Dyno-Mite”!. One of our favorite things about the Fair is the food! This year, we rounded up the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023

We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!. This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

