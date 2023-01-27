Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cw34.com
Man arrested for bringing firearm to Glades Central High School
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after deputies said he brought a firearm on school grounds. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said just before midnight on Jan. 21, dispatchers received reports of shots fired near Glades Central High School. A PBSO Aviation Unit responded...
Families of teens killed in Sunrise canal crash mourn loss
SUNRISE - A mother's wails depict a heartbreak like no other. The families of 17-year-old Frandeline Joseph and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien are trying to grasp the unfathomable reality that their children are gone. "I'm very shaky, I'm very shaky because this is my life, this cut my life off," said Vertilien Joseph, Frandeline's father. "I really feel bad, I feel bad, I feel bad. He's my son. Until we live in this world, we remember him forever," said Claisuis Luxilien, Sherwenly's father. Police said the two teenagers were driving behind Jersey College of Nursing on West Oakland Park Boulevard...
cbs12.com
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling King
The complexity and craftsmanship of soup dumplings continues to exemplify the sheer artistry one can bring to cuisine. For out of this world good dumplings, at a price that will not break the bank, head on down to Dumpling King in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Mutty Paws Rescue treating burned 4-week-old puppy, needs donations
A Palm Beach County animal rescue organization is working around the clock to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was found abandoned and severely burned.
WSVN-TV
Big Dog Ranch Rescue to break ground on facility that will expand training for veterans’ service dogs
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A center in Palm Beach county that provides training for veterans’ service dogs is making a big expansion. Big Dog Ranch Rescue in West Palm Beach currently trains 20 dogs at a time, but soon a plot of land will allow them to double that.
southfloridaweekend.com
5 things you should eat at the South Florida Fair this year
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The South Florida Fair is happening now through January 29th at the South Florida Fairgrounds! This year’s theme is “It’s Dyno-Mite”!. One of our favorite things about the Fair is the food! This year, we rounded up the...
Palm Beach becomes most recent community cluttered with antisemitic flyers
Rabbi Moshe Scheiner was one of many Palm Beach residents to find a Ziplock bag filled with corn kernels and an antisemitic flyer at his doorstep.
'American pain': Former Wellington pill mill kingpins Chris, Jeff George subjects of CNN documentary
The brothers' pill mills generated $40 million in profits, prosecutors say. They also are linked to at least 50 overdose deaths. Both brothers cut deals with prosecutors before going to prison. Through the largest illegal prescription drug network in the country, Wellington twin brothers Jeff and Chris George were dubbed...
SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER
RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
WPBF News 25
Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
porthole.com
CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023
We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!. This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.
cw34.com
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
cw34.com
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
‘He’s a trooper’: Dog recovering after being ‘cemented’ to sidewalk in Florida city
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is recovering after the abandoned animal was discovered stuck to a sidewalk in a South Florida city. According to a Facebook post from Tri-County Humane, the dog, who officials have named Trooper, was found covered in his waste on a sidewalk in Boca Raton.
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
