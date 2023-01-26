ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Recap: Did Benson and Stabler Actually Kiss?

By Kimberly Roots
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJZxE_0kStYVp900

If you’re here, it’s likely because you want to know whether Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler did, indeed, kiss on this week’s Law & Order: SVU . After all, the promo surely made it seem like that was a possibility .

The short answer? Nope. But you’re going to want to find out what did happen. (It wasn’t nothing!)

Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Papa, head of the brutal gang BX9, was brought to trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t for one second forgotten how Papa threatened Noah’s safety and well-being, was on a tear to make sure that the crime kingpin went down for his various crimes. Meanwhile, the kid in question hung out elsewhere in the state with his half-brother, Connor, and his family.

A ton of complications arose. One witness was poisoned, despite being in police protection. Another had complications that sent him to the hospital. And then Capt. Duarte was attacked in a bodega by BX9 members wielding machetes. Though he was rushed to the hospital, Duarte did not make it — and Papa basically admits to ordering the hit.

He says he’ll plead guilty to murder “but not the rapes,” and Benson makes him promise that Noah won’t be harmed. Papa confirms that. “We’re even now,” he says. And then all that’s left is for Stabler to bring the boy back to Manhattan, because as Benson puts it, there’s no one she trusts more to take care of her kid.

When Noah is home and safely asleep, Liv thanks her former partner for helping out in a very trying time. “Why didn’t you call me?” he wonders. “Because I knew that you would try to protect me,” she says. And as she looks in the cupboard for some sugar, Stabler moves in for a little sugar of his own. STRAP IN, PEOPLE.

STABLER | And there’s something wrong with that? I care for you. Liv, look at me. [It’s at this point that he brings his face very close to her face and it takes more effort for them NOT to kiss than for them to kiss. We’re talking millimeters here.]
BENSON | Here it is. [Referring to the sugar, and no, y’know, her GOOD SENSE. Because that is clearly outta stock.] Elliot, Elliot I want to. I want to, but I can’t.
STABLER | Why not?
BENSON | Because what if it doesn’t work out? [Still lots of close-face-ing.]
STABLER | What if things work out?
BENSON | Elliot, I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready for this. [Liv, um, are you OK? Girlfriend looks like she’s about to pass out, which, RELATABLE.]*

And that’s it! Hit the comments with your thoughts on the interlude!

* If this transcript is not 100 percent accurate, forgive me. A massive ‘ship was setting sail, and your friendly neighborhood recapper might’ve gotten tumbled about in its wake.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
TVLine

SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family

That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch

There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Looper

Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10

Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Kelli Giddish Reveals First Role After 'Law & Order: SVU' Exit

In light of her exit as Det. Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Kelli Giddish isn't letting her acting chops go to waste. After spending 12 years on the crime drama, the actress is taking her talents to the theater in a one-night-only play. She announced her participation in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer featuring her and the cast: "So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast including @falachenfala, #KathleenChalfant, and #ElizabethMarvel for the one-night-only event presentation of @spareribplay by @wintygram, hosted by @realsambee on Monday, January 23 at 7pm. Every dollar goes to @keepourclinics." Tickets are on sale for the show now for $25 each, or donations in the same amount can be made.
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Robin Roberts to marry girlfriend Amber Laign after 18 years together

Here come the brides. Robin Roberts announced on “Good Morning America” Monday that she finally plans to walk down the aisle with her girlfriend of nearly 18 years, Amber Laign, in 2023. “I’m saying yes to marriage. We’re getting married this year,” the news anchor told author and motivational speaker Gabrielle Bernstein after admitting she was “hesitating” to share the news because she had not “said it out loud yet.” Roberts, 62, revealed she and Laign, 48, “talked about” marriage in the past but “put it off” once the Plant Juice Oils co-founder was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021. Laign completed radiation...
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy