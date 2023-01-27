Delaware Senate Bill 35 passes with no additional amendments, despite pushback from Latino labor groups on requirement for collective bargaining agreements

Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney’s FY 2024 budget supports right to representation for renters facing eviction
DOVER, Del. – Last week, Governor John Carney introduced his recommended Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which included significant funding to address housing issues. $1.5 million of the housing budget is said to be dedicated to policing initiatives, which includes “funding to support a tenant’s right to representation in eviction proceedings”. In the wake of the pandemic, many families who faced financial devastation due to loss of work and loss of loved ones to COVID-19 have been served eviction notices. In the state of Delaware, 86% of landlords have legal representation in court eviction proceedings, but only 2% of renters have representation. Without legal assistance, many renters are not able to maintain their housing or settle financial disputes in fair and equitable ways.
WBOC
Carney Agrees Restriction on Judgeships is Unconstitutional
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic Gov. John Carney has acknowledged that a provision splitting positions on Delaware's highest courts between Republicans and Democrats is unconstitutional. Under a proposed consent agreement filed in federal court Monday, Carney agreed that a “major-party” provision in Delaware’s constitution regarding appointments to the state’s three...
delawarepublic.org
State Rep. Sophie Phillips discusses being Delaware’s youngest legislator, plans for freshman term
The Delaware General Assembly welcomes its first Gen Z member this session – 26-year-old Sophie Phillips. The Bear resident and University of Delaware grad, Phillips has a master’s degree in environmental policy and was Miss Delaware 2021. She heads to Legislative Hall after winning the 18th House District seat with 70% of the vote – replacing fellow Democrat David Bentz, who chose not to run again.
WMDT.com
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long stresses the need for early childhood investments in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long held a press conference Monday to release the final report from the Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee. In the report, several recommendations were made to invest in early childhood education which the Lt. Governor says is critical to ensure the state’s youngest get the best start possible for a bright future.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Del. Early Childhood Advisory Committee presents final report, sets course of action
Navigating early childhood care and education is not a new challenge, but it's grown more complicated in the past three years. Delaware, however, is moving forward with a coordinated approach to meet demand and improve access by making key investments. "Early learning is a top priority the state must invest...
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Tests Positive for Covid-19
Governor John Carney tested positive for COVID-19 late Friday through an at-home antigen test, which he took after experiencing mild symptoms. Governor Carney is currently isolating per the CDC guidelines. “I’m feeling fine and will work from home,” said Governor Carney. “Also, Go Birds!”
WMDT.com
HB99 proposing financial literacy credits for Maryland students
MARYLAND – House Bill 99 in Maryland aims to set a financial foundation for Maryland high school students. Speaker Pro Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes says education has changed and young people don’t have the knowledge to be successful with their money. She says basic skills like knowing where to get a money order or knowing which bank account to have are tools everyone should know.
WMDT.com
Blueprint For MD’s Future fine print requires teaching time for school principals
MARYLAND – The Blueprint For Maryland’s Future (Blueprint) is set to overhaul the state’s education system. It includes sweeping reforms, geared towards equity and improving educators’ work conditions. However, buried in the fine print of the lengthy legislation, are many individual requirements. School Leaders in the...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Jan. 29, 2023
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Carney budget cuts income tax, focuses on education, workers Caesar Rodney climate class: Straight outta Antarctica State to embrace new math ‘framework’ to raise scores One store’s still standing at Tri-State Mall Culture ‘Secret Delaware’ uncovers First State’s fun facts, figures St. Georges Bridge ... Read More
WMDT.com
Grant funding provides more financial literacy resources for Delawareans
DELAWARE – “Taking control of your finances and not being controlled by your finances is foundational whether that’s for housing or other aspects as well. It’s just a really important service to the community,” Gilmore said. When you think of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity,...
WDEL 1150AM
Governor Carney Diagnosed with COVID-19
Governor John Carney has tested positive for COVID-19 through an at-home antigen test taken late Friday. The governor had been experiencing mild symptoms leading up to testing positive. Governor Carney is currently isolating at the advice of the CDC. “I’m feeling fine and will work from home,” said Governor Carney....
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Department of Agriculture urging farmers to submit 2022 Agriculture Census
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is urging farmers to respond to the 2022 Agriculture Census. Less than 25% of Delaware’s producers have responded to the Ag Census thus far, which USDA Statistician Shareefah Williams says could jeopardize farm policy and decision-making about disaster relief, community planning, technology development, and more.
delawarepublic.org
Two public health call centers are closing down
Delaware’s COVID-19 call center launched on March 4, 2020- 7 days before the state’s first presumptive positive case of COVID was announced, and 8 days before Gov. John Carney declared a state of emergency. The need for the COVID-19 call center was realized when the Division of Public...
WMDT.com
Delaware Bill would refund rent payments to tenants if landlords don’t make mandated repairs in 90 day window
DELAWARE- A new bill introduced in the Delaware House seeks to give tenants a way to hold landlords accountable when repairs that threaten the safety of tenants are neglected. Under House Bill 37, tenants who report their landlords on safety violations or failure to adhere to housing standards could make rent payments to Delaware Courts rather than directly to the landlord.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
WMDT.com
HB0360 to change the consequences for reckless endangerment
MARYLAND – Reckless and negligent driving, now getting serious consequences. The bill was vetoed last year so that it could be modified. The legislation says a person charged with reckless or negligent driving must appear in court and not prepay a fine if a crash results in a fatality. One of the bill sponsors, Wayne Hartman says that this bill surrounds issues of reckless endangerment, burnouts, and exhibition driving that’s often seen in ocean city for H2OI.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: JPMorgan Chase announces major upgrades at Delaware sites
JPMorgan Chase Monday announced a major upgrade to its Delaware buildings and a downtown parking structure. A ceremony marking the Delaware Renovation Program was held at the entrance to its Wilmington Corporate Center at 3 Christina Center in the Christina Gateway development. Christiana Gateway is at the southern edge of downtown Wilmington and a short walk to the train station. Chase occupies the twin office towers at the site.
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Public Health to close COVID-19 call centers Tuesday
In another sign that COVID-19 is becoming a part of ordinary life, the Delaware Division of Public Health will close its COVID-19 call center and vaccine call center Tuesday because the number of calls has dwindled. It’s one more indication that the state and the federal government are starting to consider how to handle the ebbing of the pandemic as ... Read More
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
