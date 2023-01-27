Delaware Senate Bill 35 passes with no additional amendments, despite pushback from Latino labor groups on requirement for collective bargaining agreements

DOVER, Del. – Last week, Governor John Carney introduced his recommended Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which included significant funding to address housing issues. $1.5 million of the housing budget is said to be dedicated to policing initiatives, which includes “funding to support a tenant’s right to representation in eviction proceedings”. In the wake of the pandemic, many families who faced financial devastation due to loss of work and loss of loved ones to COVID-19 have been served eviction notices. In the state of Delaware, 86% of landlords have legal representation in court eviction proceedings, but only 2% of renters have representation. Without legal assistance, many renters are not able to maintain their housing or settle financial disputes in fair and equitable ways.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO