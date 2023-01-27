Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
ksl.com
Prosecutors decline to file charges in West Valley shooting death
WEST VALLEY CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office is declining to file criminal charges against a man who was arrested last month for investigation of aggravated murder. On Dec. 27, Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden, was shot at the Redwood apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road in...
Ogden man charged after three shot outside local bar
An Ogden man faces multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm after allegedly shooting three people outside of a local bar, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
KUTV
3 arrested on reports of reckless driving, brandishing gun at truck driver
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Three occupants of a white sedan were arrested Monday morning after police said they were witnessed driving in a reckless manner and brandishing a weapon at a driver of a semi truck. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that they were dispatched to milepost...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect charged after Jan. 22 shootings in downtown Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man is being held without bail on four counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was charged in connection with Jan. 22 shootings after which two victims were transported to McKay-Dee Hospital. One was shot in the stomach and one in the head, McCain’s charging documents say.
KUTV
Drivers in serious condition after attempt to pass truck in no passing zone
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after one attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. Officials said a gold car was traveling westbound on State Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd. at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday. They said the...
2 in critical condition following Utah County crash
Two individuals suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Utah County on Monday, Jan. 30.
ksl.com
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police. Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with...
KSLTV
Former Murray mayor accused of spitting in driver’s face in road rage case
MURRAY, Utah — The former longtime mayor of Murray has been charged with spitting in the face of another driver during a road rage incident. Daniel Clarence Snarr, 73, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with propelling a bodily substance in a person’s face, a class A misdemeanor.
KSLTV
All students contacted following shooting incident in Taylorsville High parking lot
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police said they have identified and made contact with the six teens involved in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School Thursday. Sgt. Jeff Smith with the Taylorsville Police Department told KSL TV that detectives are interviewing the teens, who...
Sheriff Jared Rigby’s future with POST could be decided Tuesday
Members of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council are expected to discuss and decide Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby's future during an emergency meeting Tuesday.
KUTV
Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Salt Lake City police said Abrianna was found and she is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Salt Lake City are searching for a 12-year-old girl who they said was last seen in Salt Lake City. They said 12-year-old Abrianna Trujillo was seen near...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
KUTV
19 elk found dead in Utah County likely died from plant poisoning
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Nineteen elk were found dead north of Spanish Fork Canyon over the span of six days, officials said. The elk were located on the east bench of Mapleton — the first were found on Jan. 21 and the last on Jan. 27. Scott Root...
Mother, daughter detail terrifying moments during lockdown
Three juvenile suspects are in custody after Taylorsville High School was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon, along with several other schools in the area.
ksl.com
Addiction recovery story: How faith saved a Utah couple
SALT LAKE CITY — It's the oldest recipe for success in the book. Quite literally. Turn your life over to God and follow the path spelled out in the Bible. You'll get no argument from Lester and Stephanie Herrera that it's a formula that can change lives. Even those once considered lost causes — like, for example, theirs.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
kuer.org
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded byThe Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several homeless...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City traffic stop leads to drug bust, illegal gun recovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by Salt Lake City Police following a traffic stop for allegedly being in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm in the Ballpark neighborhood. According to a news release, the arrest was made Thursday afternoon. Officers with the...
Comments / 0