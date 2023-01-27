Read full article on original website
KUTV
Rocky Mountain power resolves Salt Lake outage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials of Rocky Mountain Power have reported that they have resolved the power outage that was impacting Salt Lake, Weber and Cache County. According to agency representatives, the outage was due to equipment that had become damaged as a result of the abnormally cold weather.
KUTV
Utah leaders unveil plans for water conservation, helping Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Even with all the snow Utah has received, the state remains in a drought. With that in mind, lawmakers unveiled several new proposals Monday aimed at conserving water and helping save the shrinking Great Salt Lake. Dozens of lawmakers from both parties attended a...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
890kdxu.com
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
This Utah Ski Resort Has All of the Powder With None of the Lift Lines
Want a mountain (almost) all to yourself? Head to Sundance Mountain Resort.
ksl.com
Wandering elk, bobcats on porches, and wily coyotes running in Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is used to herding a few stray elk, deer or cougars that have wandered into neighborhoods to check out the scenery, or more than likely grab a bite to eat because the snow is so deep in their own backyard.
KSLTV
Coldest temperature in the US Monday recorded in Peter Sinks, Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A blast of arctic air brought sub-zero temperatures to parts of northern Utah, with Peter Sinks being named the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Monday. The wind chill dropped temperatures in the Cache County sinkhole to -59 degrees at 5 a.m. Monday.
890kdxu.com
STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?
A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
KUTV
GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
ABC 4
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
ABC 4
A blast of arctic air is bringing dangerous cold to Northern Utah early this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Bitter cold temperatures coupled with breezy to blustery winds are generating dangerously cold wind chill values this morning in Northern Utah. The coldest values will be along the Northern Wasatch Front and north to the Idaho Stateline where wind chill values...
kuer.org
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded byThe Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several homeless...
KUTV
GALLERY: DWR warns of uptick in elk sightings, warns residents to be cautious
SALT LAKE CITY (KTUV) — A herd of elk that have ventured down from the mountain tops and into the valley are prompting concerns among Utah wildlife advocates. Scott Root, a representative of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources told 2News that the agency is aware that there have been roughly 60 elk hanging around the mouth of Parley's Canyon by I-80 and Foothill Drive, describing the unusual circumstances as a "complex situation."
KUTV
Utah women's work friendship becomes lifetime bond after they matched for organ donation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Intermountain Health performed a record 300 adult transplants in 2022; the fourth consecutive record-breaking year for the Intermountain Health Transplant Program. “The need has always been there and sadly we still don’t have enough organs to go around,” said Dr. Jean Botha, Director of...
KUTV
I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
kslnewsradio.com
Weather causing delayed starts for several schools across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Due to weather, many schools across the state are on two-hour delayed starts Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning with Logan City School District, the district made a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 29, declaring late starts for its schools. The school district’s half-day kindergarten and preschool...
Great Utah restaurants in small towns
Best restaurants in Utah. Best barbecue in Utah. Where should I eat in Utah? Where to eat near Zion National Park.
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
