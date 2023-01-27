ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Rocky Mountain power resolves Salt Lake outage

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials of Rocky Mountain Power have reported that they have resolved the power outage that was impacting Salt Lake, Weber and Cache County. According to agency representatives, the outage was due to equipment that had become damaged as a result of the abnormally cold weather.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?

Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

STUPID UTAH BILL: Halloween Changing Date In Utah?

A bill that would make Utah's Halloween fall on the last Friday of October has passed out of the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting, and is headed to the Senate for the final vote!. The bill wouldn't change the date of Halloween, but it would be a...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: DWR warns of uptick in elk sightings, warns residents to be cautious

SALT LAKE CITY (KTUV) — A herd of elk that have ventured down from the mountain tops and into the valley are prompting concerns among Utah wildlife advocates. Scott Root, a representative of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources told 2News that the agency is aware that there have been roughly 60 elk hanging around the mouth of Parley's Canyon by I-80 and Foothill Drive, describing the unusual circumstances as a "complex situation."
UTAH STATE
KUTV

I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
FARMINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weather causing delayed starts for several schools across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to weather, many schools across the state are on two-hour delayed starts Monday, Jan. 30. Beginning with Logan City School District, the district made a Facebook post on Sunday, Jan. 29, declaring late starts for its schools. The school district’s half-day kindergarten and preschool...
LOGAN, UT
ABC 4

Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

