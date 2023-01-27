Read full article on original website
Tough Guy: The Life of Norman Mailer
A biographer makes clear his disdain for his subject. There’s not much to like or admire about Norman Mailer, according to Tough Guy, a new biography of the two-time Pulitzer winner by Richard Bradford, a professor of English and senior research fellow at Northern Ireland’s Ulster University. Mailer, Bradford tells us, had no redeeming personal qualities, and his novels were mostly too long, too dense, poorly constructed, and badly written.
Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)
One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.
Debunking Outrageous LIES from the New Hulu Series, ‘The 1619 Project’ |...
Remember this quote from George Orwell’s “1984”? “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” The Left is trying to erase the truth of our past to control our lives NOW. For example, did you know there was also...
By Dismantling Racist Myths, The 1619 Project Becomes Intensely Patriotic TV
Hulu’s The 1619 Project docuseries is must-see viewing, even for those who have already read the original, long-form journalism feature in The New York Times or engaged with the subsequent podcast and book. The series is more than just a straightforward adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning project from writer Nikole Hannah-Jones. It’s not just a sequel, either. It’s a well-articulated, powerful response to what has become a sociopolitical maelstrom. That’s perfectly fitting, as it’s hard to imagine the recent Republican-led bans on race-conscious history in public schools without the white conservative backlash triggered by The 1619 Project’s publication in 2019 and the ensuing attention it received.
Patty Duke: A Troubled But Noble Life Behind the Smiles
According to the Los Angeles Times, "long before celebrities shared their private struggles on talk-show couches and social media feeds, actress Patty Duke broke a Hollywood taboo by speaking publicly about her mental health struggles."
Gina Lollobrigida, the last legend of Italian cinema, dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida the last legend of Italian cinema, dies at 95. Along with Sophia Loren and Claudia Cardinale was one of the queens of the golden age of Italian cinema; one of the biggest stars of European cinema in the 1950s and ‘60s. Luigia Lollobrigida was...
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke
The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
Angry Populism in ‘The Honeymooners’ Set the Blueprint for the Modern Sitcom
Hey, have you seen that show where the main character is a short-tempered, "Every Man," blue-collar worker, with a beautiful wife or supportive husband, sometimes with a not-so-bright best friend, and they come up with crazy ideas to better their lot in life, ideas which rarely work and are never brought up again? Of course, you have. It’s practically every sitcom you’ve ever watched in your entire life. Married... With Children. The Flintstones. The Simpsons. The King of Queens. And so on and so on and so on. And it all started with The Honeymooners, the classic 1950s show that defined the working class sitcom.
Myth America review: superb group history of the lies that built a nation
This collection of essays by 21 exceptional historians has an ambitious mission: the re-education of Americans assaulted by lies more systematically than any previous generation. The editors are two Princeton history professors, Kevin M Kruse and Julian E Zelizer. They begin with a concise history of how we reached this...
The People Who Don’t Read Books
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. It was updated at 2:10 p.m. ET on January 25, 2023. During Kanye West’s spectacular plummet last fall, my friends and I would often marvel at the latest outrageous thing he’d said. And we would send around clips of what were, in hindsight, terribly suspect comments he’d previously made. One such example was “I am not a fan of books,” which Ye told an interviewer upon the publication of his...
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
Reflections on a Year of Reading
Ushering in 2023 with a look back at 2022. Most avid readers are good about keeping a list of the books they read each year. Some go so far as to write a small description and assessment of each one. God bless them, I say. My year-end routine consists of a predictably last-minute search through my slapdash journal notes, bookshelves, published reviews, and Libro.fm library to recreate the record of what I’ve read in the preceding 12 months.
Killing a culture of free speech
Over the last month, journalists such as Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, and Michael Shellenberger have unveiled the “Twitter Files.” With unprecedented access granted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk, they have revealed a deep connection between the social media giant and government, a union the main purpose of which was to throttle content that the latter deemed false or misleading.
"The Nazi Conspiracy": The WWII plot to kill FDR, Churchill and Stalin
In 1943, Hitler's army, mired in the brutal conditions of the Eastern front in Russia, was finally showing cracks. To coordinate strategy essential to turning the tide of the war, and with the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, U.S. President Franklin D., Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Soviet Premier Josef Stalin planned their first-ever face-to-face meeting.Author Bruce Meltzer said such a summit was important because, "This is the moment where the Big Three have to get on the same page. They've got to discuss troop movements. They got to discuss logistics. More important, they've...
Gary Sinise opens up about being a conservative in Hollywood
Gary Sinise has opened up about his political views in a new interview. During an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? airing on HBO Max and CNN this weekend, the former CSI: NY star explained what it's like having more conservative views in the entertainment industry. Wallace noted...
