WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WTOV 9
Truck hauling ice cream overturns on Ohio 151 near Mingo Junction
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An ice cream truck rolled onto its side on Ohio 151 near Mingo Junction on Monday morning. The crash had a portion of the road blocked for more than an hour, causing traffic to back up in both directions. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded.
WTOV 9
First Robotics Tournament Held in Marshall Co.
Glen Dale, W.Va. — Over 20 teams have joined John Marshall this Saturday at their first ever robotics tournament. And the stakes are certainly high. Opposing schools included Wheeling Park and Warwood--representing both middle school and high school. To compete, each team was required to create their own robot.
WTOV 9
Oglebay Hosts Polar Plunge Once Again
Wheeling, W.Va. — For the third year, Winterfest Weekend at Oglebay has included one of the coldest experiences with its Polar Plunge. It's grown year after year as more divers brave the temperature to do good for charity. "You can't tell. No one knows what to expect when you...
WTOV 9
Local NAACP Chapter President reacts to Nichols death
President of the Steubenville chapter of the NAACP Michael Jett says he was horrified when the incident involving 29 year old Tyre Nichols IN Memphis came to light. "It was a lynching of a black man by black police officers,” said Jett. Jett reacting to the violent beating of...
WTOV 9
Maintenance work begins this week on Veterans Memorial Bridge
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Maintenance work is set to start again this week on the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Steubenville. “The work that they're getting ready to get started on now is replacement of the expansion joints in the deck surface,” explained Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 engineer. “This requires a little bit of bridge deck and some concrete repairs to the median wall.”
WTOV 9
Barnesville Council votes to demo building in Historic District for future development
Barnesville, OH — One big topic of discussion in Barnesville are the buildings in the Historic District. At Monday night's council meeting they discussed future plans with one of these buildings which was formerly Patrick’s Restaurant. "We approved the demo of basically what was Patrick’s, used to be...
WTOV 9
Demolition underway following Wilson Furniture store fire
Bridgeport, Oh. — It's been two months since Wilson's Furniture caught fire. Despite their eagerness, owner Jason Wilson said they have decided to tear down the building. The excavating team is also considering the removal of the building next door. This process will last at least 10 days and...
